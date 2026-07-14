Rory McIlroy focuses on process over goals amid pursuit of second Claret Jug at The Open Championship

When Rory McIlroy collapsed on the 18th green at Augusta National after finally winning his first Masters in 2025, you could see the weight lifted off his shoulders. McIlroy wondered what would be next for him after securing the career grand slam and whether his internal fire would continue to burn after reaching a mountaintop he had long tried to summit.

While McIlroy's approach has changed in the year-plus since joining golf's most exclusive club, his desire to be great has not. This past April, ahead of winning his second consecutive green jacket and sixth overall major title, McIlroy explained that the feeling of finality he expected after achieving the grand slam never arrived.

He had more mountains to climb. McIlroy admitted he still has internal goals, though he would not divulge specifics, wanting to avoid the same kind of public pressure that built over his decade-long chase of the grand slam.

As he explained on Tuesday at Royal Birkdale, he learned from those past mistakes and has now turned his focus to the details rather than the big picture.

"It would be a pretty unfulfilling pursuit if you're just chasing records and chasing results. You have to enjoy the process," McIlroy explained. "You have to enjoy the journey to get there. I've learned that the hard way at times by chasing results and chasing records too much. You start to focus on your craft and your practice and doing the things you need to do to try to become a better golfer, and then if you do that, the results and the winning almost take care of themselves, or at least you put yourself in position enough to at least step through the door a few times."

As the world's best gather once again in England for The Open Championship, one wonders whether grabbing hold of the Claret Jug for a second time sits at or near the top of McIlroy's remaining career wish list.

If there's any place where McIlroy still has lingering scar tissue, it's The Open. His lone win came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, and the 11 years since have featured close calls and heartbreak at venues he desperately wanted to conquer.

There was the final round stall-out in 2022 at St. Andrew's, where McIlroy let a three-shot lead slip away on the back nine by making eight straight pars while Cameron Smith (and Cameron Young) surged past him to steal his moment. That's the venue McIlroy wanted to conquer more than any other, and with it being the 150th Open, it presented the chance for a storybook finish for this generation's central figure.

He had another opportunity for that fairytale ending last year in his second (and likely final) chance to win The Open at home in Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush. While he fared better than his first attempt, during which he missed the cut, his T7 finish, seven shots behind Scottie Scheffler, left him feeling like another opportunity had gone by the wayside.

In total, McIlroy has six top 10s in The Open since that 2014 victory, but for the most decorated European golfer of all-time to have won Europe's biggest championship only once feels ... off. The other two men he competed against for that title, Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros, each won three Claret Jugs. For as dominant as McIlroy has been around the world, the single Claret Jug sitting in his trophy case probably looks a bit lonely -- especially now that there are two green jackets in his closet.

McIlroy has gotten more guarded in recent years. When it comes to his game and speaking on what he wants to accomplish in the sport, he's taken a Scheffler-like approach to focusing on the process and eschewing the temptation to talk about his place in the game's hierarchy -- something he did again on Tuesday with a rather morbid quote about whether he cares about his legacy, minutes after Scheffler offered a "we're all going to die" quote of his own.

"No, I don't really care," McIlroy said. "I would like to think that the people that love and care about me think a certain way of me, but yeah, I'll be long gone. I'll be dead. I don't think I'll be seeing what people say about me. I'll be 6 feet under. I don't think I'll be a ghost."

It's a far cry from the outward ambitions of a young McIlroy, and while he might have learned that move from his stoic counterpart at the top of the world of golf, it's harder to buy his nihilism act. The reason McIlroy became such a beloved figure is that he cared deeply and let fans know about it. He cared about the game, its history and his place in it, and the heartache and pain of the close calls made fans enjoy his triumphs even more.

There's little doubt that McIlroy is earnestly trying to focus more on the process rather than the results now, and it's hard to blame him for not wanting to be quite as open as he once was. His game has evolved, and he has grown in his 30s; that's a testament to his commitment in the face of all the close calls and titles that slipped through his grasp.

But while he now keeps it guarded and locked away from public view, somewhere there's still a list of things he wants to accomplish in his career that's helping fuel his commitment to the process of getting better.

Many of those boxes have been ticked off recently, most notably those green jackets and a road Ryder Cup victory in the United States. A second Claret Jug may be one of the last significant things to cross off his career to-do list. While it may not produce the same raw emotion as his 2025 Masters win, after the fact, he'll let us know just how much he still cared.