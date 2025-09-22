The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup may be the biggest one yet. Circled on the calendar of every golf fanatic, spectator and even the players themselves -- multiple years in advance -- the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, is expected to be a golf event few, if any, have ever seen before.

The biennial event set for Bethpage Black is the setting for where the United States will attempt to reclaim the Ryder Cup on home soil. Winning the last two events held in the United States -- including a record 19 to 9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 -- the red, white and blue look to keep this trend alive after Europe got the upper hand at the 2023 playing in Rome.

Europe, meanwhile, is seeking to become the first road team to win the Ryder Cup since its 2012 team accomplished that feat at Medinah. Returning captain Luke Donald was a player on that squad, as were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, as the blue and gold overcame a 10 to 6 deficit on the final day of competition to shock the Americans in what is now dubbed the "Miracle at Medinah."

In the nearly 100 years of the event, U.S. holds a 27-15-2 series edge. While the Americans are firmly on top overall, the Europeans has enjoyed much more success as of late. Over the 11 Ryder Cups since the turn of the century, Europe has raised the cup eight times, holding a 2-3 record on United States soil.

2025 Ryder Cup format, rules

The first two days of the Ryder Cup (Friday, Saturday) are firmly entrenched in team-based golf. Golfers from the United States and Europe will compete in two sessions each day: foursomes (alternate shot) in the morning and four-ball (best ball) in the afternoon. Day 3, held Sunday, will see golfers compete head-to-head in singles matches.

Foursomes (Friday, Saturday morning): Teams of two from each side square off against one another as golfers alternate hitting the same ball until it is holed. For example: If Player A hits the tee shot on No. 1, he is responsible for teeing off across all odd-numbered holes. Player B will hit the approach into No. 1 with the roles reversing on the even-numbered holes where Player B will hit the tee shots and Player A will go second.

There is significant strategy involved in forming these pairings with consideration given to equipment, personalities and skillsets. AS such, this format has proven crucial to victory across the last two Ryder Cups as Uthe .S. went 6-2 in 2021 and Europe went 7-1 in 2023.

Four-ball (Friday, Saturday afternoon): Teams of two from each side compete with all four golfers playing their own ball. The lowest score between the two players from each team counts for that hole with the other two scores essentially thrown out.

Singles (Sunday): The entirety of the American and European sides will compete in 12 one-on-one matches. Unlike the Presidents Cup, where captains announce each spot in their lineup one after another, the Ryder Cup makes it so captains fill out their lineups without the knowledge of what the other side is doing.

2025 Ryder Cup scoring

Event scoring: A total of 28 points are up for grabs throughout the three days and five sessions of play. With Europe winning the 2023 Ryder Cup and holding possession of the trophy, it only needs to win 14 points to retain, while the United States needs at least 14.5 points to win outright.

Match scoring: Each match is worth 1 point. Matches that end in a tie lead to 0.5 points being awarded to each side. Each hole is scored independently with the lowest score winning. If both teams or players have the same score on a hole, the hole is considered tied.

There is nuance with match-play scoring. For example: If Team A wins the first two holes, its lead is noted as "2 UP". If Team B wins the third hole, the margin would be reduced with Team A holding a "1 UP" lead. Matches can therefore end before all 18 holes are played if the lead surpasses the number of remaining holes remaining. Team A being 4 UP through 15 holes would end the match with a score of 4&3 (4 -- margin, 3 -- holes remaining).

Concessions: This has become a bit contentious in recent iterations of the Ryder Cup. Unlike stroke play, teams or players do not need to complete each hole if the opposing side deem their next shot highly makable (think: tap-in putt) or if attempting the stroke will not result in winning or tying the hole.

2025 Ryder Cup schedule, dates

All times Eastern

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 26

Session 1 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 12:25 p.m.

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 27

Session 3 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m.

Session 4 (four-ball): 12:25 p.m.

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 28

Session 5 (singles): 12:02 p.m.

2025 Ryder Cup teams

Automatic qualifiers

United States (OWGR) Europe (OWGR) Scottie Scheffler (1) Rory McIlroy (2) Xander Schauffele (3) Tommy Fleetwood (6) Russell Henley (4) Robert MacIntyre (9) J.J. Spaun (7) Justin Rose (14) Harris English (10) Tyrrell Hatton (25) Bryson DeChambeau (21) Rasmus Højgaard (57)

Captain's picks