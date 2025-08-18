The United States Ryder Cup team has six of its players set in stone as automatic qualifiers earned their bids at the conclusion of the 2025 BMW Championship, won by the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler. The Americans now have their scripting set as well after Ralph Lauren on Monday unveiled what U.S. captain Keegan Bradley's team will be wearing for the biennial competition set for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Ralph Lauren is serving as the official outfitter for the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the seventh straight event. The clothing company not only provides the uniforms for the U.S. team, it has also created a set of outerwear and tailored clothing for the opening ceremony and welcome dinner. New Era will provide the headwear, which was a topic of conversation the last time the competition took place in 2023 at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

2025 Ryder Cup uniforms

Day 1 (Friday)

On the first day of competition, the U.S. side will wear a polo that features a striped bottom half with white and navy blue lines and a top half with a thicker red stripe before a transition to solid navy blue. In lieu of buttons, a zipper will be utilized. This shirt will be paired with navy pants and likely a white hat that features simple U.S.A. lettering on the front.

Day 2 (Saturday)

Once the weekend arrives, so will the lone solid-colored polo of the American's scripting. A navy blue top will be paired with white pants and presumably a navy rope hat where the American flag will be prominent. The flag also finds its spot on the player's left chest while U.S.A. will occupy the right side of the chest. There will be no zipper nor buttons for players to use around the collar, instead just a natural fit look more akin to a soccer jersey.

Day 3 (Sunday)

The final day of the event will see the U.S. players donning a shirt that may have been retro-inspired. With a big block of navy blue at the bottom, the polo transitions to have three equal sized panels that each have different striped designs with the colors of red, white and navy blue. The sleeves will also have a ring of navy blue at the end of each arm. Unlike the other two, this polo will have buttons and will be paired with navy slacks and likely a red had that has simple U.S.A. scripting on the front of it.

The U.S. is looking to win back the Ryder Cup on home soil much like it did the last time the event was held in the United States in 2021. Many of the same faces that were wearing those uniforms may be wearing these as four of the six automatic qualifiers -- Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Xander Schauffele -- were members of that team, while Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun will both be making their Ryder Cup debuts.

The U.S. is a slim -125 favorite to win the Ryder Cup against Europe (+140), per FanDuel Sportsbook.