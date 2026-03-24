Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open on Tuesday. The World No. 1 was planning on playing this week in his home state of Texas as his final tune up for the Masters, but was a late scratch from the field.

Scheffler's withdrawal was announced as "family reasons" by the PGA Tour. Golf Channel reports it is because of the expected birth of his second child with his wife Meredith.

Scheffler typically plays in one of the two Texas events prior to making the trip out to Augusta National Golf Club, but this year it appears he will enter the Masters after a three-week break following The Players. Given Scheffler's history at the Masters, winning in 2022 and 2024 and finishing in the top 10 in 2023 and 2025, he will be the heavy favorite at Augusta National despite the long layoff.

Scheffler has been a bit off with his game to start the 2026 season -- aside from his season-opening win at the American Express -- which makes him missing his last chance at a competitive tune up for the Masters notable. He hasn't been his typically brilliant ball-striking self to start the year and has battled a wayward driver in his past few events. Houston figured to give him one more chance to get that sorted out in a competitive environment, but perhaps a few weeks off to spend time with the family and reset will do Scheffler well.