U.S. Open odds 2018: Surprising picks by same projection model that nailed the Masters﻿

The 118th U.S. Open, golf's second major of the year, tees off Thursday. Former champion Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 9-1 to win his second U.S. Open title after opening at 10-1. Following Johnson on the 2018 U.S. Open odds board are Justin Rose at 12-1 and Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler at 14-1. Before you place your bets, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say. SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Brooks Koepka entering the weekend at last year's U.S. Open, predicting his career-defining victory.



It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



SportsLine's model was all over Tiger Woods earlier this year at the Valspar Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot and playing in just his fourth official event since returning from spinal fusion surgery. The result: Woods shot 70 or better all four days and finished tied for second place.



Woods is a 20-1 favorite this year, the same 2018 U.S. Open odds as Jon Rahm. SportsLine is calling for a top-10 finish for Woods - but not the elusive 80th PGA Tour victory Woods is still searching for.



With the 2018 U.S. Open starting Thursday, SportsLine simulated the U.S. Open 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One shocker: Phil Mickelson, a six-time runner-up at this event, doesn't sniff the top 10. Mickelson would become just the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam in the Masters era with a victory at the 2018 U.S. Open. However, he has struggled in major tournaments as of late. He's missed the cut in two of his last three starts in majors and is coming off a disappointing 36th place finish at the Masters.



Mickelson ranks 87th on tour in driving distance (296.6 yards), but only hits the fairway on 51.55 percent of his drives, which ranks 201st on the PGA Tour. This could cause Mickelson to scramble at Shinnecock Hills, a 7,440-yard, par 70 course. SportsLine's model doesn't think the five-time major champion will complete his career grand slam at the U.S. Open 2018.



The model also is calling for a major long shot to make a run at his first major title, which could mean a massive payoff.



So who will win the 2018 U.S. Open, and what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Find out now by visiting SportsLine now to see the full U.S. Open leaderboard from the model that nailed the Masters.