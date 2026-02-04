WM Phoenix Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fades J.J. Spaun at TPC Scottsdale
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler enters the WM Phoenix Open as the odds-on favorite. The world's top golfer is looking to earn his second win of the year after taking first at The Desert Classic on Jan. 25. He finished four strokes ahead of Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam. Scheffler, 29, has 20 wins on the PGA Tour since earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. This year's WM Phoenix Open event gets underway at 9:20 a.m. ET from TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The tournament will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,261 yards. Scheffler is the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Xander Schauffele at +1700, Cameron Young at +2000, Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, both at +2500, and J.J. Spaun at +3000. Brooks Koepka, in his second PGA event since returning from the LIV Golf League, is a +4500 longshot. Last year's winner, Thomas Detry, has since left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.
Before making any 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks, you NEED to see the 2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 21-14-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 WM Phoenix Open field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers.
Top 2026 WM Phoenix Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions: He's completely fading J.J. Spaun, who is going off to 33-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.
"Spaun had a career-year last season," Kannon said. "He won a major championship, went to a playoff at The Players Championship against Rory McIlroy, made the Ryder Cup team, and is currently ranked No. 7 in the world. I don't see Spaun repeating that kind of success in the follow up campaign. In two starts this season, he has finished 40th and missed the cut last week. In seven trips to TPC Scottsdale, he's WD'd twice and twice missed the cut. He's never been better than 31st at Bay Hill and never better than 38th at TPC Craig Ranch. Spaun is absolutely a ball striker and that is the recipe for success here this week but in a year that I expect him to level off a bit, combined with his poor history, I will be staying away and possibly going against him if I can find the right head-to-head matchup." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and it's a surprising golfer going off at around 40-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big.
What are the best bets for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 WM Phoenix Open odds below
2026 WM Phoenix Open odds, field
See the full WM Phoenix Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
At FanDuel
Scottie Scheffler +220
Xander Schauffele +1900
Cameron Young +2200
Si Woo Kim +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Viktor Hovland +3000
Sam Burns +3000
Ben Griffin +3000
J.J. Spaun +3300
Chris Gotterup +3300
Maverick McNealy +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Harris English +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Rickie Fowler +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Nick Taylor +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Michael Thorbjornsen +5000
Rasmus Højgaard +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Daniel Berger +5500
Kurt Kitayama +6000
Harry Hall +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
J.T. Poston +7000
Matt McCarty +7000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Pierceson Coody +7000
Davis Thompson +7500
Nicolai Højgaard +7500
Samuel Stevens +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Haotong Li +8000
Garrick Higgo +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Marco Penge +10000
Mac Meissner +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Max Homa +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Richard Hoey +12500
Kristoffer Reitan +12500
Eric Cole +12500
Alex Smalley +12500
Ryo Hisatsune +12500
Dan Brown +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Michael Brennan +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
S.H. Kim +15000
Tom Kim +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Nico Echavarria +15000
John Parry +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Austin Eckroat +20000
Webb Simpson +20000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +20000
Billy Horschel +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Sami Valimaki +20000
Matti Schmid +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
Gary Woodland +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Chad Ramey +30000
Takumi Kanaya +30000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +30000
William Mouw +30000
Davis Riley +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Matthieu Pavon +30000
Kevin Roy +40000
Chandler Blanchet +40000
Chandler Phillips +40000
Zach Bauchou +40000
Adrien Saddier +40000
Karl Vilips +40000
Mark Hubbard +40000
Zecheng Dou +40000
Neal Shipley +40000
Keita Nakajima +40000
Erik van Rooyen +60000
Emilio Gonzalez +60000
Davis Chatfield +75000
Cam Davis +75000
John VanDerLaan +75000
Patton Kizzire +75000
Danny Walker +100000
Thomas Avant +100000
Brice Garnett +100000
Charley Hoffman +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Seungtaek Lee +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Hank Lebioda +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Pontus Nyholm +100000
A.J. Ewart +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000