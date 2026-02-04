Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler enters the WM Phoenix Open as the odds-on favorite. The world's top golfer is looking to earn his second win of the year after taking first at The Desert Classic on Jan. 25. He finished four strokes ahead of Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam. Scheffler, 29, has 20 wins on the PGA Tour since earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. This year's WM Phoenix Open event gets underway at 9:20 a.m. ET from TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The tournament will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,261 yards. Scheffler is the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Xander Schauffele at +1700, Cameron Young at +2000, Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, both at +2500, and J.J. Spaun at +3000. Brooks Koepka, in his second PGA event since returning from the LIV Golf League, is a +4500 longshot. Last year's winner, Thomas Detry, has since left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

Before making any 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks, you NEED to see the 2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 21-14-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 WM Phoenix Open field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 WM Phoenix Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions: He's completely fading J.J. Spaun, who is going off to 33-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Spaun had a career-year last season," Kannon said. "He won a major championship, went to a playoff at The Players Championship against Rory McIlroy, made the Ryder Cup team, and is currently ranked No. 7 in the world. I don't see Spaun repeating that kind of success in the follow up campaign. In two starts this season, he has finished 40th and missed the cut last week. In seven trips to TPC Scottsdale, he's WD'd twice and twice missed the cut. He's never been better than 31st at Bay Hill and never better than 38th at TPC Craig Ranch. Spaun is absolutely a ball striker and that is the recipe for success here this week but in a year that I expect him to level off a bit, combined with his poor history, I will be staying away and possibly going against him if I can find the right head-to-head matchup." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and it's a surprising golfer going off at around 40-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 WM Phoenix Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

2026 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

See the full WM Phoenix Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

At FanDuel



Scottie Scheffler +220

Xander Schauffele +1900

Cameron Young +2200

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

J.J. Spaun +3300

Chris Gotterup +3300

Maverick McNealy +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Harris English +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Nick Taylor +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Daniel Berger +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

J.T. Poston +7000

Matt McCarty +7000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Davis Thompson +7500

Nicolai Højgaard +7500

Samuel Stevens +7500

Keith Mitchell +7500

Haotong Li +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Marco Penge +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Max Homa +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Richard Hoey +12500

Kristoffer Reitan +12500

Eric Cole +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Ryo Hisatsune +12500

Dan Brown +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Michael Brennan +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Tom Kim +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Nico Echavarria +15000

John Parry +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Webb Simpson +20000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +20000

Billy Horschel +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Sami Valimaki +20000

Matti Schmid +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

Gary Woodland +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Chad Ramey +30000

Takumi Kanaya +30000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +30000

William Mouw +30000

Davis Riley +30000

Adam Schenk +30000

Austin Smotherman +30000

Matthieu Pavon +30000

Kevin Roy +40000

Chandler Blanchet +40000

Chandler Phillips +40000

Zach Bauchou +40000

Adrien Saddier +40000

Karl Vilips +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Zecheng Dou +40000

Neal Shipley +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Erik van Rooyen +60000

Emilio Gonzalez +60000

Davis Chatfield +75000

Cam Davis +75000

John VanDerLaan +75000

Patton Kizzire +75000

Danny Walker +100000

Thomas Avant +100000

Brice Garnett +100000

Charley Hoffman +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Seungtaek Lee +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Hank Lebioda +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Pontus Nyholm +100000

A.J. Ewart +100000

Alejandro Tosti +100000