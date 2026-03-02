The New York Yankees had an off day during spring training on Monday, and second baseman Jazz Chisholm made the most of that free time by hitting the golf course and pulling off one of the rarest feats in all of sport.

Chisholm posted a video of himself frantically riding in a golf cart down a fairway, explaining how he thought aced a 328-yard par 4. As he ran up to the hole, someone in an adjacent backyard confirmed that his tee shot went in, and Chisholm excitedly celebrated his "double eagle."

As is the case with any viral moment on social media, there's always a bit of skepticism; however, given that Chisholm's video starts while he's still in his golf cart (not at the tee before the shot), the excited back-and-forth with his playing partner and the random confrontation from an unknown bystander, this certainly seems like the real deal.

The most impressive part of this might be Chisholm hitting a range ball 328 yards off the tee. That's a beat-up-looking practice ball -- not a golf ball designed to maximize one's distance -- so to get that kind of distance out of it shows how much power he can create.

On the baseball field, that power manifested itself in the form of 31 home runs a year ago for the Yankees, but an extremely rare ace on a par-4 might clear anything Chisholm's done on the diamond in terms of impressive sports feats.