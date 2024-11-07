Eric Weddle is used to patrolling the secondary in San Diego after playing for the Chargers from 2007-15. Now he patrols the sideline for Rancho Bernardo (San Diego, Calif.) as head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and safeties coach.

In 2023, Rancho Bernardo went to the San Diego Section Division II semifinals in Weddle's first season at the school. This season he has a promising freshman quarterback in his son Gaige Weddle, who also starts at safety.The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Gaige will lead the Broncos (8-2) into a first-round matchup with Brawley on Friday in the Division I playoffs.Gaige has started in the secondary in every game this season, recording 71 tackles. ...

