BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
STL7-8
000000000021
PHI8-7
10001000X261
  • Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
  • W: A. Nola (1-1)L: J. Gant (0-2)S: (0)
  • HR: PHI - B. Harper (2)
STLCardinals
PHIPhillies
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
T. Edman RF-2B40000000.286.348.381.7290.0
P. Goldschmidt 1B40000011.237.286.322.608-0.5
N. Arenado 3B40000000.271.328.525.8540.0
Y. Molina C30100000.340.382.6401.0221.0
M. Carpenter 2B30000031.069.200.172.372-1.5
G. Gallegos P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
T. Webb P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
P. DeJong SS30100021.163.293.347.6400.0
D. Carlson CF30000012.255.357.511.868-0.5
J. Williams LF-RF30000021.194.293.278.570-1.0
J. Gant P10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
a- J. Nogowski PH10000000.091.231.091.3220.0
A. Miller P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
A. Dean LF10000011.211.360.421.781-0.5
HITTERSAB
T. Edman RF-2B4
P. Goldschmidt 1B4
N. Arenado 3B4
Y. Molina C3
M. Carpenter 2B3
G. Gallegos P0
T. Webb P0
P. DeJong SS3
D. Carlson CF3
J. Williams LF-RF3
J. Gant P1
a- J. Nogowski PH1
A. Miller P0
A. Dean LF1
  • a-flied out for Gant in the 6th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. McCutchen LF30000110.170.316.277.5920.5
R. Quinn CF00000000.043.241.043.2850.0
R. Hoskins 1B31000111.259.295.483.7781.5
B. Harper RF31311100.289.439.556.99410.0
J. Realmuto C30100121.304.396.522.9181.0
A. Bohm 3B30010000.222.250.315.5651.0
D. Gregorius SS40000012.296.322.426.748-0.5
J. Segura 2B30200100.352.379.463.8424.0
M. Moniak CF-LF30000132.000.200.000.200-0.5
A. Nola P30000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
A. McCutchen LF3
R. Quinn CF0
R. Hoskins 1B3
B. Harper RF3
J. Realmuto C3
A. Bohm 3B3
D. Gregorius SS4
J. Segura 2B3
M. Moniak CF-LF3
A. Nola P3
    BATTING
    • 2B - B. Harper (3), J. Segura (3)
    • HR - B. Harper (3)
    • SF - A. Bohm (3)
    • RBI - B. Harper (7), A. Bohm (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - B. Harper
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto, D. Gregorius 2 (2), M. Moniak, A. Nola
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Arenado-Carpenter-Goldschmidt)
    • E - M. Carpenter
    FIELDING
    • E - A. Nola, A. Nola
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Gant (L, 0-2)5.05225513.212.000.5
    A. Miller1.00000107.500.003.5
    G. Gallegos1.01000202.001.003.0
    T. Webb1.00001108.531.002.5
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Gant (L, 0-2)5.0
    A. Miller1.0
    G. Gallegos1.0
    T. Webb1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    A. Nola (W, 1-1)9.020001002.190.2240.0
    PITCHERSIP
    A. Nola (W, 1-1)9.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Gant 88-51, A. Miller 10-9, G. Gallegos 18-12, T. Webb 14-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gant 7-2, A. Miller 1-1, G. Gallegos 1-0, T. Webb 0-1
    • Batters Faced - J. Gant 24, A. Miller 3, G. Gallegos 4, T. Webb 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - A. Nola 109-73
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Nola 11-5
    • Batters Faced - A. Nola 30
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    STL7-8
    		000000000021
    PHI8-7
    		10001000X261
    • Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Edman RF-2B40000000.286.348.381.7290.0
    P. Goldschmidt 1B40000011.237.286.322.608-0.5
    N. Arenado 3B40000000.271.328.525.8540.0
    Y. Molina C30100000.340.382.6401.0221.0
    M. Carpenter 2B30000031.069.200.172.372-1.5
    G. Gallegos P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    T. Webb P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    P. DeJong SS30100021.163.293.347.6400.0
    D. Carlson CF30000012.255.357.511.868-0.5
    J. Williams LF-RF30000021.194.293.278.570-1.0
    J. Gant P10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    a- J. Nogowski PH10000000.091.231.091.3220.0
    A. Miller P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Dean LF10000011.211.360.421.781-0.5
    Total3002000107-----
    HITTERSAB
    T. Edman RF-2B4
    P. Goldschmidt 1B4
    N. Arenado 3B4
    Y. Molina C3
    M. Carpenter 2B3
    G. Gallegos P0
    T. Webb P0
    P. DeJong SS3
    D. Carlson CF3
    J. Williams LF-RF3
    J. Gant P1
    a- J. Nogowski PH1
    A. Miller P0
    A. Dean LF1
    Total30
    • a-flied out for Gant in the 6th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. McCutchen LF30000110.170.316.277.5920.5
    R. Quinn CF00000000.043.241.043.2850.0
    R. Hoskins 1B31000111.259.295.483.7781.5
    B. Harper RF31311100.289.439.556.99410.0
    J. Realmuto C30100121.304.396.522.9181.0
    A. Bohm 3B30010000.222.250.315.5651.0
    D. Gregorius SS40000012.296.322.426.748-0.5
    J. Segura 2B30200100.352.379.463.8424.0
    M. Moniak CF-LF30000132.000.200.000.200-0.5
    A. Nola P30000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
    Total282621698-----
    HITTERSAB
    A. McCutchen LF3
    R. Quinn CF0
    R. Hoskins 1B3
    B. Harper RF3
    J. Realmuto C3
    A. Bohm 3B3
    D. Gregorius SS4
    J. Segura 2B3
    M. Moniak CF-LF3
    A. Nola P3
    Total28
      BATTING
      • 2B - B. Harper (3), J. Segura (3)
      • HR - B. Harper (3)
      • SF - A. Bohm (3)
      • RBI - B. Harper (7), A. Bohm (8)
      • 2-Out RBI - B. Harper
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto, D. Gregorius 2 (2), M. Moniak, A. Nola
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Arenado-Carpenter-Goldschmidt)
      • E - M. Carpenter
      FIELDING
      • E - A. Nola, A. Nola
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Gant (L, 0-2)5.05225513.212.000.5
      A. Miller1.00000107.500.003.5
      G. Gallegos1.01000202.001.003.0
      T. Webb1.00001108.531.002.5
      Total8.0622691---
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Gant (L, 0-2)5.0
      A. Miller1.0
      G. Gallegos1.0
      T. Webb1.0
      Total8.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      A. Nola (W, 1-1)9.020001002.190.2240.0
      Total9.02000100---
      PITCHERSIP
      A. Nola (W, 1-1)9.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Gant 88-51, A. Miller 10-9, G. Gallegos 18-12, T. Webb 14-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gant 7-2, A. Miller 1-1, G. Gallegos 1-0, T. Webb 0-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Gant 24, A. Miller 3, G. Gallegos 4, T. Webb 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - A. Nola 109-73
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Nola 11-5
      • Batters Faced - A. Nola 30
      • 5TH INNING
        		Bohm hit sacrifice fly to left, Hoskins scored, Harper to third, Realmuto to second02
      • 1ST INNING
        		Harper homered to right01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Roman Quinn in center field
        • Mickey Moniak in left field
        • T. Edman: Strike looking, Foul, Edman grounded out to first
        • P. Goldschmidt: Goldschmidt flied out to right
        • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • P. DeJong: Strike looking, DeJong singled to deep left
        • D. Carlson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Carlson flied out to center
        • J. Williams: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Williams struck out looking
        • A. Dean: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Dean struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Tyler Webb relieved Giovanny Gallegos
        • A. Bohm: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bohm lined out to left
        • D. Gregorius: Gregorius fouled out to left
        • J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Segura walked
        • M. Moniak: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Moniak struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • N. Arenado: Arenado popped out to second
        • Y. Molina: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Molina grounded out to second
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Tommy Edman at second base
        • Justin Williams in right field
        • Austin Dean in left field
        • Giovanny Gallegos pitching
        • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, McCutchen grounded out to pitcher
        • R. Hoskins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
        • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper singled to center
        • J. Realmuto: Ball, Harper to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • John Nogowski hit for John Gant
        • J. Nogowski: Ball, Ball, Nogowski flied out to deep right
        • T. Edman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Edman grounded out to second
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Goldschmidt grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Andrew Miller pitching
        • J. Segura: Strike looking, Foul, Segura flied out to deep center
        • M. Moniak: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
        • A. Nola: Strike looking, Strike looking, Nola grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • P. DeJong: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
        • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Carlson struck out swinging
        • J. Williams: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • A. McCutchen: McCutchen grounded out to shortstop
        • R. Hoskins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hoskins walked
        • B. Harper: Strike looking, Foul, Harper doubled to shallow left, Hoskins to third
        • J. Realmuto: Ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Realmuto intentionally walked
        • A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Bohm hit sacrifice fly to left, Hoskins scored, Harper to third, Realmuto to second
        • D. Gregorius: Strike swinging, Gregorius popped out to shortstop
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado grounded out to third
        • Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Molina grounded out to third
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Bohm grounded out to shortstop
        • D. Gregorius: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Gregorius popped out to shortstop
        • J. Segura: Strike swinging, Foul, Segura singled to right
        • M. Moniak: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Moniak walked, Segura to second
        • A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Nola grounded out to second
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • J. Williams: Ball, Williams flied out to deep left
        • J. Gant: Strike looking, Strike looking, Gant grounded out to shortstop
        • T. Edman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Edman safe at first on pitcher Nola fielding error
        • P. Goldschmidt: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Goldschmidt struck out on foul tip
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • A. Nola: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Nola struck out looking
        • A. McCutchen: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, McCutchen struck out looking
        • R. Hoskins: Ball, Ball, Hoskins safe at first on 2nd baseman Carpenter fielding error
        • B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harper walked, Hoskins to second
        • J. Realmuto: Realmuto reached on an infield single to shortstop, Hoskins out at third, Harper to second
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
      • 2ND INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Molina singled to center
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
        • D. Carlson: Ball, Ball, Carlson flied out to left
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • A. Bohm: Ball, Strike looking, Bohm lined out to right
        • D. Gregorius: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gregorius struck out swinging
        • J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Segura doubled to right
        • M. Moniak: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • A. Nola Pitching:
        • T. Edman: Ball, Foul, Edman grounded out to second
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Goldschmidt grounded out to second
        • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Arenado popped out to first
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen walked
        • R. Hoskins: Ball, Hoskins grounded into double play third to second to first, McCutchen out at second
        • B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Harper homered to right
        • J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola