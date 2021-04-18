BOX SCORE
- W: A. Nola (1-1)L: J. Gant (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: PHI - B. Harper (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Edman RF-2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.348
|.381
|.729
|0.0
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|.286
|.322
|.608
|-0.5
|N. Arenado 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|.328
|.525
|.854
|0.0
|Y. Molina C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|.382
|.640
|1.022
|1.0
|M. Carpenter 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.069
|.200
|.172
|.372
|-1.5
|G. Gallegos P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|T. Webb P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|P. DeJong SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.163
|.293
|.347
|.640
|0.0
|D. Carlson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|.357
|.511
|.868
|-0.5
|J. Williams LF-RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|.293
|.278
|.570
|-1.0
|J. Gant P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|a- J. Nogowski PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.231
|.091
|.322
|0.0
|A. Miller P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Dean LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|.360
|.421
|.781
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Gant (L, 0-2)
|5.0
|A. Miller
|1.0
|G. Gallegos
|1.0
|T. Webb
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Gant 88-51, A. Miller 10-9, G. Gallegos 18-12, T. Webb 14-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gant 7-2, A. Miller 1-1, G. Gallegos 1-0, T. Webb 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Gant 24, A. Miller 3, G. Gallegos 4, T. Webb 4
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Nola 109-73
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Nola 11-5
- Batters Faced - A. Nola 30
5TH INNING Bohm hit sacrifice fly to left, Hoskins scored, Harper to third, Realmuto to second 0 2 1ST INNING Harper homered to right 0 1
- A. Nola Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, DeJong singled to deep left
- D. Carlson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Carlson flied out to center
- J. Williams: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Williams struck out looking
- A. Dean: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Dean struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Webb relieved Giovanny Gallegos
- A. Bohm: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bohm lined out to left
- D. Gregorius: Gregorius fouled out to left
- J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Segura walked
- M. Moniak: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Moniak struck out on foul tip
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tommy Edman at second base
- Justin Williams in right field
- Austin Dean in left field
- Giovanny Gallegos pitching
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, McCutchen grounded out to pitcher
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper singled to center
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Harper to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Nola Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Carlson struck out swinging
- J. Williams: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gant Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: McCutchen grounded out to shortstop
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hoskins walked
- B. Harper: Strike looking, Foul, Harper doubled to shallow left, Hoskins to third
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Realmuto intentionally walked
- A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Bohm hit sacrifice fly to left, Hoskins scored, Harper to third, Realmuto to second
- D. Gregorius: Strike swinging, Gregorius popped out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Nola Pitching:
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Arenado grounded out to third
- Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Molina grounded out to third
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gant Pitching:
- A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Bohm grounded out to shortstop
- D. Gregorius: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Gregorius popped out to shortstop
- J. Segura: Strike swinging, Foul, Segura singled to right
- M. Moniak: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Moniak walked, Segura to second
- A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Nola grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Nola Pitching:
- J. Williams: Ball, Williams flied out to deep left
- J. Gant: Strike looking, Strike looking, Gant grounded out to shortstop
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Edman safe at first on pitcher Nola fielding error
- P. Goldschmidt: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Goldschmidt struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Gant Pitching:
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Nola struck out looking
- A. McCutchen: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, McCutchen struck out looking
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Ball, Hoskins safe at first on 2nd baseman Carpenter fielding error
- B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harper walked, Hoskins to second
- J. Realmuto: Realmuto reached on an infield single to shortstop, Hoskins out at third, Harper to second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- A. Nola Pitching:
- Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Molina singled to center
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
- D. Carlson: Ball, Ball, Carlson flied out to left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Gant Pitching:
- A. Bohm: Ball, Strike looking, Bohm lined out to right
- D. Gregorius: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gregorius struck out swinging
- J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Segura doubled to right
- M. Moniak: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Gant Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen walked
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Hoskins grounded into double play third to second to first, McCutchen out at second
- B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Harper homered to right
- J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)