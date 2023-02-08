Shohei Ohtani looks to work his way past a pair of difficult outings on the mound when he starts Friday's opener of the Los Angeles Angels' three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (7-5, 3.50 ERA) has allowed five runs in five innings in each of last two outings -- both losses. The right-hander has been pitching through a cracked fingernail and a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

"For the most part, things just didn't go the way I want it to," Ohtani said recently through an interpreter. "And it's kind of been like that when I was on the mound, the last couple outings."

Ohtani, who has yet to pitch against the Pirates in his career, drew four walks and scored twice on Wednesday as Los Angeles completed a three-game series sweep of the New York Yankees.

Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo each belted a two-run homer in the 7-3 victory on Wednesday. The Angels have gone deep in 18 straight games, tying a club record previously accomplished from July 26-Aug. 13, 1982.

The power surge has helped Los Angeles (49-48) move over .500 in the standings and climb back in the mix for a wild card in the American League.

"We wanted to start off well after the break after struggling before and I'd say 4-2 against two teams in front of us looks pretty good," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "We've just been consistent and playing clean. We've pitched well, and we've had some timely hitting. That's what's helping us win games right now."

The Pirates have been going in the other direction to make themselves comfortable in the cellar of the National League Central. Pittsburgh had lost five in a row and 12 of 14 overall before salvaging the finale of its three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday.

Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo each had two-run singles to highlight a five-run seventh inning.

"It was a big win," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "I give them credit because we kept grinding. ... We scored one run in the first two games and got it handed to us pretty good. They kept going even though they got down. They continued to grind through the at bats."

Pittsburgh will send right-hander Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.53) to the mound on Friday.

Oviedo, 25, is 0-7 during his 10-start winless streak. He pitched well in his last outing, however, allowing one run on one hit while matching career highs in strikeouts (10) and innings pitched (seven) in a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants.

"As a pitcher, my first goal is always to give my team a chance to win the ballgame," Oviedo said. "I'm not trying to worry about things that I cannot control. You always try to win the ballgame ... tomorrow is a new day."

Oviedo has yet to pitch against the Angels in his career.

--Field Level Media