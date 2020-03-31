2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading Braves

The 2020 World Series odds from William Hill feature plenty of familiar names near the top, as the Los Angeles Dodgers (+300), New York Yankees (+300) and Houston Astros (+900) are the favorites. But there are new teams emerging as 2020 World Series contenders not too far behind on the MLB odds board. The Chicago White Sox (+2500) are a potential sleeper after adding big names like Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnacion this offseason.

The Cincinnati Reds (+2000) are also in the mix after splurging on big bats like Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos. Should you back one of the favorites or go with a long shot when making your 2020 World Series predictions? Before locking in any 2020 World Series picks, you need to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets.

Top 2020 World Series predictions

SportsLine's model says the Atlanta Braves are overvalued at +1700 in the latest World Series 2020 odds. They win the championship in just 3.7 percent of simulations, fewer than their odds imply (5.6 percent).



Atlanta won a stacked NL East last year with a 97-65 record. But the Braves saw their postseason woes continue, as the Cardinals knocked them out in the NLDS with a resounding 13-1 victory in the decisive Game 5. Atlanta hasn't advanced past the NLDS since 2001.

While the Braves have plenty of young talent, highlighted by MVP candidate Ronald Acuna, they lost a key veteran bat when Josh Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins. The model has also accounted for the fact that the NL East will be loaded yet again and doesn't like the value Atlanta is getting in the World Series odds 2020.

How to make 2020 World Series picks

2020 World Series odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

New York Yankees +300

Houston Astros +900

Minnesota Twins +1500

Atlanta Braves +1700

New York Mets +1700

Los Angeles Angels +1800

Oakland Athletics +1800

Washington Nationals +1800

Chicago Cubs +2000

Cincinnati Reds +2000

Tampa Bay Rays +2200

Chicago White Sox +2500

Cleveland Indians +2800

St. Louis Cardinals +2800

Boston Red Sox +3000

Philadelphia Phillies +3500

Milwaukee Brewers +4500

Arizona Diamondbacks +5000

San Diego Padres +5000

Texas Rangers +12500

San Francisco Giants +15000

Toronto Blue Jays +25000

Colorado Rockies +30000

Seattle Mariners +30000

Kansas City Royals +40000

Pittsburgh Pirates +40000

Miami Marlins +75000

Baltimore Orioles +100000

Detroit Tigers +100000