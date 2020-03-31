2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading Braves
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
The 2020 World Series odds from William Hill feature plenty of familiar names near the top, as the Los Angeles Dodgers (+300), New York Yankees (+300) and Houston Astros (+900) are the favorites. But there are new teams emerging as 2020 World Series contenders not too far behind on the MLB odds board. The Chicago White Sox (+2500) are a potential sleeper after adding big names like Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnacion this offseason.
The Cincinnati Reds (+2000) are also in the mix after splurging on big bats like Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos. Should you back one of the favorites or go with a long shot when making your 2020 World Series predictions? Before locking in any 2020 World Series picks, you need to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.
Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the latest MLB futures odds and released its MLB picks to win the World Series 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.
Top 2020 World Series predictions
SportsLine's model says the Atlanta Braves are overvalued at +1700 in the latest World Series 2020 odds. They win the championship in just 3.7 percent of simulations, fewer than their odds imply (5.6 percent).
Atlanta won a stacked NL East last year with a 97-65 record. But the Braves saw their postseason woes continue, as the Cardinals knocked them out in the NLDS with a resounding 13-1 victory in the decisive Game 5. Atlanta hasn't advanced past the NLDS since 2001.
While the Braves have plenty of young talent, highlighted by MVP candidate Ronald Acuna, they lost a key veteran bat when Josh Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins. The model has also accounted for the fact that the NL East will be loaded yet again and doesn't like the value Atlanta is getting in the World Series odds 2020.
How to make 2020 World Series picks
The model also has found better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks at SportsLine.
So who wins the World Series 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the 2020 World Series, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.
2020 World Series odds (via William Hill)
Los Angeles Dodgers +300
New York Yankees +300
Houston Astros +900
Minnesota Twins +1500
Atlanta Braves +1700
New York Mets +1700
Los Angeles Angels +1800
Oakland Athletics +1800
Washington Nationals +1800
Chicago Cubs +2000
Cincinnati Reds +2000
Tampa Bay Rays +2200
Chicago White Sox +2500
Cleveland Indians +2800
St. Louis Cardinals +2800
Boston Red Sox +3000
Philadelphia Phillies +3500
Milwaukee Brewers +4500
Arizona Diamondbacks +5000
San Diego Padres +5000
Texas Rangers +12500
San Francisco Giants +15000
Toronto Blue Jays +25000
Colorado Rockies +30000
Seattle Mariners +30000
Kansas City Royals +40000
Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
Miami Marlins +75000
Baltimore Orioles +100000
Detroit Tigers +100000
