The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the World Series in the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason bracket. The Dodgers had another big offensive night Thursday, pulling away from the New York Mets for a Game 4 win and 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. The Dodgers can close out the series on Friday evening.

Over in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians stunned the New York Yankees in Thursday's ALCS Game 3. The Guardians got a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning from Jhonkensy Noel and a walk-off homer from David Fry in the 10th. The Yankees still lead the series, 2-1, and are two wins away from their first pennant since 2009.

The Guardians became the fourth and final team in the LCS round, ousting the Detroit Tigers in ALDS Game 5. The Yankees -- who eliminated the Kansas City Royals in four games -- and Guardians were the top two seeds in the American League bracket.

In the National League, the top-seeded Dodgers dug out of a 2-1 hole in the NLDS to come back and beat the San Diego Padres in the best-of-five series. It's the Dodgers' first NLCS appearance since 2021. The Mets, meanwhile, are in the NLCS for the first time since 2015, when they won the pennant. It's been quite a ride for the sixth-seeded Mets, who knocked out the NL Central-winning Brewers in the Wild Card Series and then ousted the NL East-champion Phillies in the NLDS in four games.

The NL's No. 6 seed has never lost to a series to a National League opponent in MLB's 12-team playoff format that debuted in 2022. The Phillies and Diamondbacks won the pennant as No. 6 seeds the last two years.

The Tigers, Padres, Royals, Phillies, Brewers, Braves, Orioles and Astros were all knocked out of the 12-team playoff field in the first two rounds.

The World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Here's the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets vs. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians: 8:08 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: Yankees vs. Guardians, 5:08 p.m., TBS

*NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:38 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)