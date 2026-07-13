2026 MLB All-Star Game: See the starting lineups, led by Mike Trout and Kyle Schwarber

In advance of Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, American League manager John Schneider of the Blue Jays and National League manager Dave Roberts unveiled their respective lineups.

By way of reminder, the starting position players for the All-Star Game are chosen by fan vote, but it's up to the managers to sort out the lineups.

First up, Schneider's AL.

American League

SP - Dylan Cease, Blue Jays

The big story here is that Trout -- the New Jersey native and famed supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles -- will be the first batter of the game in what amounts to a homecoming of sorts. No doubt, Phillies fans, dreaming of a (highly unlikely) deadline deal that brings Trout to Philly will bring the enthusiasm when Trout's name is called. Trout does have 179 career starts in the leadoff spot, so it's not unfamiliar territory for the future Hall of Famer.

At first base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was voted in by the fans, but he opted not to participate because of back discomfort. Then Nick Kurtz of the Athletics was in line to replace him, but he suffered a thumb injury. Rice, then, is the third choice at the position, but he's a worthy All-Star just the same. Bellinger replaces his teammate Aaron Judge (ribcage injury) in right field.

Now for the NL, as chosen by Roberts.

National League

SP - Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies

Conspicuous in his absence is two-way superstar and winner of three straight MVP awards Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers. Ohtani was the leading vote-getter in the NL and would've been Roberts' DH and leadoff hitter (and maybe even starting pitcher). However, ongoing left knee issues will cause Ohtani to miss the All-Star Game while he focuses on getting healthy for the second half. Instead, the Philly crowd will get to shower Schwarber in hosannas when the bottom of the first starts.

"I don't think me and the Dodgers will be too well received," Roberts said of himself, Freeman, Muncy, and Pages. The Dodgers eliminated the host Phillies last year in the National League Division Series en route to the second straight World Series title.

The 96th All-Star Game is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening and will be broadcast by Fox.