2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Junior Caminero becomes first slugger to commit

This year's Home Run Derby will be held Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It's a great ballpark for dingers. According to Statcast, it's the fifth-best home run park in baseball. That will make for a fun Home Run Derby, which has a new swing-based format this year. The clock is no more. (Hopefully it doesn't devolve into a Take Pitches Derby.)

One player we're unlikely to see in this year's Home Run Derby: Mike Trout. The Angels star is on the injured list with a hamstring strain and said he's likely to pass on the event. Too bad. Trout is from Millville, New Jersey, which is about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. The Home Run Derby would have been something of a homecoming for the future Hall of Famer.

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Astros star Yordan Alvarez will skip the Home Run Derby after batting injuries last year. The eight-player Home Run Derby field will trickle out over the coming days and we'll keep track of the participants as they're announced. Here's who we know will take their hacks in the Home Run Derby on July 13.

Caminero becomes first to commit

On June 30, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero became the first player announced for the Home Run Derby. That came after a monster week that saw him slug six home runs in four games. On the date of the announcement, Caminero was fifth in baseball with 22 home runs, and was hitting a stout .292/.384/.548 overall.

Last season, Caminero became only the fourth player in history to hit 40 home runs at age 21 or younger. His 45 homers were second to Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews' 47 homers as a 21-year-old in 1953. Hall of Famer Mel Ott (42 homers at age 20 in 1929) and 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. (41 homers at age 21 in 2019) are the only others to do it.

Players who hit this many home runs at this young an age tend to be become super duper stars, and Caminero is certainly on that trajectory, if he's not there already.

This will be Caminero's second Derby; last year, he came in second behind Cal Raleigh.