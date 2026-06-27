Mike Trout unlikely to participate in Home Run Derby in Philadelphia due to hamstring injury

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is likely to skip the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia because of his recent hamstring strain. Trout confirmed MLB invited him to participate in the Derby, but the injury stands in the way.

"They asked me when we were in Sacramento (last weekend), but I probably won't do it. It would have been cool to do it, but the injury kind of threw things off," Trout told the Associated Press. "When it came out that the All-Star Game was in Philly, I thought it definitely would have been cool to do. Then I hurt my leg, so I'm leaning toward not doing it."

Trout grew up in Millville, New Jersey, which is about 45 miles south of Philadelphia. He is frequently spotted at Philadelphia Eagles games during the offseason and trade rumors connecting him to the Phillies persist even though Trout has said he is not willing to waive his no-trade clause. The Home Run Derby in Philly would have been a very cool homecoming.

Now 34, Trout suffered his injury running to first base on June 17. The Angels and Trout have declined to give a timetable for his return, though he has started a running program and is expected to begin swinging a bat this weekend. The Home Run Derby will be held on Tuesday, July 13. There simply won't be enough time for Trout to ramp up and participate.

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The Home Run Derby will have a new swing-based format this year. Eliminating the clock will allow players to pace themselves and reduce injury risk, a concern in recent years. Still, the last thing Trout wants to do is overdo it in the Home Run Derby and turn his seemingly minor hamstring strain into a longer-term absence.

Prior to the injury, Trout was having a resurgent season, hitting .234/.394/.472 with 17 home runs in 74 games. The batting average is low (whose isn't these days?), but the on-base ability and power have been there. Trout moved back to center field this season after spending most of last year at DH. He believes playing center keeps him loose and healthy.

A variety of injuries have limited Trout to 470 of 893 games since 2021. The Angels have baseball's second-worst record at 34-49 and they fired GM Perry Minasian on Friday. The club will not hire a new permanent GM until the offseason, though it's possible they will touch base with Trout about possibly waiving his no-trade clause at the deadline.

Home Run Derby participants are typically announced the week before the event, though players often share the news on social media ahead of time. New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice said he's in if invited. Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez said he plans to skip the Home Run Derby.

Trout is one of six outfield finalists for the All-Star Game. Phase 2 fan voting will begin Monday and run through Thursday.