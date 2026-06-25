MLB All-Star Game voting: Shohei Ohtani, Ernie Clement named starters; Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, more advance

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the results of Phase 1 of the fan vote for the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia. As leading vote-getters in each league for Phase 1, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers will start at DH for the National League, and Ernie Clement of the Blue Jays will start at second base for the American League. Elsewhere, the top two vote-getters at each position have advanced to the next phase of voting, as have the top six outfielders in each league.

The second phase of the fan vote to determine the remaining All-Star starting position players and the AL's DH will begin at noon ET on June 29 and conclude at noon ET on July 2. For that phase, voters will choose from these Phase 1 finalists. Here's a look at where things stand going into the final phase of the fan vote. In the final phase, all vote counts reset to zero for the finalists.

American League

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays; Shea Langeliers, Athletics

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays; Ben Rice, Yankees

Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (AL leading vote-getter with 3,232,932 votes)

Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays; Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays

Shortstop: Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfield: Byron Buxton, Twins; Cody Bellinger, Yankees; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Jesús Sánchez, Blue Jays; Mike Trout, Angels; Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros; George Springer, Blue Jays

National League

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves; Will Smith, Dodgers

First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers; Matt Olson, Braves

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Bryson Stott, Phillies

Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Alec Bohm, Phillies

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals; Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Michael Harris II, Braves; Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Andy Pages, Dodgers; Juan Soto, Mets

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (NL leading vote-getter with 3,341,257 votes)

On the AL side, the Jays not only have Clement as a guaranteed starter, but the reigning pennant winners also have at least one finalist at every position. In the NL, meanwhile, Soto is the lone finalist who doesn't play for the Dodgers, Braves, or Phillies.

Ernie Clement TOR • 2B • #22 BA 0.292 R 35 HR 7 RBI 28 View Profile

The All-Star starting lineups as voted on by fans will be announced on July 2, and the full rosters will be unveiled on July 6.

Rounding out the 32-player All-Star rosters are the 23 reserves and pitchers, which will be selected by a combination of "player ballot" choices and selections made by the commissioner's office. By rule, each of MLB's 30 teams will be represented by at least one player. Starting pitchers are selected by each manager -- Dave Roberts of the Dodgers for the National League and John Schneider of the Blue Jays on the American League side. All-Star managers will also determine the batting order.

The 96th MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park.