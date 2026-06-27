Angels fire general manager Perry Minasian with team on pace for another last-place finish in AL West

The Los Angeles Angels have fired general manager Perry Minasian and replaced him on an interim basis with former St. Louis Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak. The club announced the moves on Friday evening.

Minasian served as the Angels' head of baseball operations for five-plus seasons. Over that span, the Angels went 392-500 (.440), never logged a winning season, and never finished better than third in the American League West. This season, the Angels are on pace for their third straight last-place finish in the division.

"Perry has been a valued leader who has worked tirelessly over the last six years to strengthen our baseball operations department," team president Molly Jolly said in a statement. "I am grateful for his dedication, insight and many contributions to our organization."

Overall, the Angels have endured 10 straight losing seasons with an 11th almost certainly in the offing. The club hasn't made the postseason since 2014 and hasn't won a playoff game or series since 2009. This season, the Angels are 34-48 under first-year manager Kurt Suzuki -- the fifth manager hired by Minasian. Even so, the Angels at present are just 5 1/2 games out of playoff position, which reflects the low bar set by the third AL wild card spot.

Mozeliak, 57, served as general manager and then president of baseball operations for the Cardinals from 2007 through 2025. Over that span, the Cardinals were one of the most successful organizations in Major League Baseball. They regularly made the postseason on Mozeliak's watch and won the World Series in 2011. Mozeliak stepped down after the 2025 season as the club endured a downturn in the standings over the prior three seasons.

According to the Angels, Mozeliak has been brought in as a consultant and will "oversee the day-to-day baseball operations while refining a baseball operations strategy and assisting the organization in its search for a new general manager."

Mozeliak, before leaving the Cardinals, brought in Chaim Bloom as a consultant and then advisor. Bloom then succeeded Mozeliak atop baseball operations in St. Louis. Mozeliak may leverage that experience in aiding the Angels in their search for a new lead executive.