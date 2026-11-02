I'm done. No more. Enough is enough. I have doubted the Brewers far too many times and I decided in early August to never do it again. I started picking them to win the World Series every chance I got. I was finally right.

Every time they traded away someone good (the latest being Freddy Peralta last offseason), I thought, "OK, now is when it finally catches up with them." Only it never does. I thought they needed Tarik Skubal, both to reinforce their rotation and also to keep him away from the Dodgers. It didn't matter. They beat him and swept the Dodgers in the NLCS.

It's a juggernaut of an organization. They churn out talent and get the most out of every player they have. They seem to trade away talent at the exact right time. They develop young stars better than anyone. There's another one coming in Jesús Made, but there's no reason for Brewers fans to dream about the future when the present is World Series champions.

Jackson Chourio is becoming a superstar, Jacob Misiorowski is going to win the National League Cy Young and Christian Yelich is a former MVP, but it isn't really about the big names with this group. It's everything. It's the entire team making this train run, working as a cohesive unit. It's Robert Gasser going out and dealing in Game 3 after starting the season in the minors. It's Jake Bauers winning NLCS MVP not too long after he was ready to retire from baseball. It's Aaron Ashby putting up one of the greatest reliever performances in playoff history. It's Sal Frelick hitting a game-tying bomb. It's Cooper Pratt's coming-out party in the World Series. And on and on and on we could go.

Milwaukee is the best organization in baseball now, supplanting the former two-time defending champion Dodgers.

The Brewers head to next season with plenty of question marks, but they'll answer them. They always do. They are the champions of Major League Baseball and they sit atop the final 2026 Power Rankings.

Looking forward to next spring, my expectation is the Brewers will be No. 1. Some years, I write about why the defending champion is not No. 1. I've long since learned my lesson with this team, though. No more. The Brewers will be No. 1 heading into spring training.