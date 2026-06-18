Angels' Mike Trout heading to injured list (hamstring), possibly ruining All-Star appearance in Philadelphia

Angels superstar and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout is having one of his best seasons in a while -- since 2022, really -- and that was already a cause for celebration. The game is more fun when he's healthy and playing well. In addition, the Millville, New Jersey, product grew up a Philadelphia sports fan and Philly is hosting the All-Star Game this summer. It was all lining up for a homecoming at the Midsummer Classic, while some of us were even holding out hope for an appearance in the Home Run Derby.

I'm speaking like this because an injury might've just ruined the fun here. The Angels are placing Trout on the injured list due to a right hamstring injury, The Athletic reported Thursday. Trout told reporters that he was injured when running out a ground ball in the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. There's no word just yet as to the severity of the injury, but Trout voiced optimism that it won't be a long-term stint out of the lineup.

"From last night to to today, it's a night and day difference, so that's positive for me," Trout said (via MLB.com).

With the All-Star Game roughly three and a half weeks away, Trout, a three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star, would need a pretty quick turnaround to take the field in Philly on July 14. He's played in 74 of the Angels' first 75 games this season.

Trout, 34, is hitting .234/.394/.472 (144 OPS+) with 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 36 RBI, seven steals, 2.7 WAR and an AL-best 54 runs scored this season. He played in 130 games last season, which was his highest total since 2019, but he only posted 1.7 WAR. Prior to that season, he was averaging 6.8 WAR for every 162 games in his career.

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In his all-time great career, Trout has 1,816 hits, 337 doubles, 55 triples, 421 home runs, 1,054 RBI, 1,250 runs, 221 stolen bases and 90.4 WAR, the latter stat ranking fifth all-time among center fielders behind Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker and Mickey Mantle.

The Angels are tied for the worst record in the AL at 30-45, though they are still just 6.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, technically close enough to get hot and climb into contention. Losing Trout obviously puts a bit of a damper on any such plans.