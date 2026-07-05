2026 MLB All-Star Game: Full rosters unveiled as Dodgers, Braves, Phillies lead selections

The full rosters are set for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the 2026 MLB Draft (July 11-12), the Futures Game (July 12), the Home Run Derby (July 13).

All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by player voting and selections by the commissioner's office.

At the team level, the Dodgers, Braves and Phillies lead all comers with five All-Stars apiece. In the AL, the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays top the circuit with four selections. As is always the case these days, each of MLB's 30 teams has at least one All-Star representative.

The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher in the coming days.

Now, onto the respective squads.

American League starters

Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Shea Langeliers, Athletics First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (declined to participate, back discomfort)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (declined to participate, back discomfort) Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (leading AL vote-getter)

Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (leading AL vote-getter) Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays

Junior Caminero, Rays Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels

Mike Trout, Angels Outfield: Byron Buxton, Twins

Byron Buxton, Twins Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (injured, will not play)

Aaron Judge, Yankees (injured, will not play) Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

American League reserves

C Dillon Dingler, Tigers

C Adley Rutschman, Orioles

1B Yandy Díaz, Rays

1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics

1B Ben Rice, Yankees

2B Travis Bazzana, Guardians

3B Miguel Vargas, White Sox

IF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

OF Cody Bellinger, Yankees

OF Rany Arozarena, Mariners

OF Riley Greene, Tigers

American League pitchers

RHP Bryan Baker, Rays

RHP Dylan Cease, Blue Jays

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox

LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers

LHP Parker Messick, Guardians

RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays

RHP Joe Ryan, Twins

RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees

RHP Cade Smith, Guardians

LHP Ranger Suarez, Red Sox

RHP Louie Varland, Blue Jays

RHP Michael Wacha, Royals

National League starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

Drake Baldwin, Braves First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Ozzie Albies, Braves Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals

CJ Abrams, Nationals Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers

Max Muncy, Dodgers Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Phillies

Brandon Marsh, Phillies Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets

Juan Soto, Mets Outfield: Andy Pages, Dodgers

Andy Pages, Dodgers Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (leading NL vote-getter)

National League reserves

C Hunter Goodman, Rockies

C William Contreras, Brewers

1B Matt Olson, Braves

1B Sal Stewart, Reds

1B Bryce Harper, Phillies

2B Luis Arraez, Giants

SS Otto Lopez, Marlins

OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals

OF James Wood, Nationals

DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

National League pitchers

RHP Chase Burns, Reds

RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies

RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves

RHP Max Meyer, Marlins

RHP Mason Miller, Padres

RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers ( will not pitch

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks

LHP Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies

LHP Chris Sale, Braves

RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates

RHP Logan Webb, Giants

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers