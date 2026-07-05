2026 MLB All-Star Game: Full rosters unveiled as Dodgers, Braves, Phillies lead selections

The full rosters are set for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the 2026 MLB Draft (July 11-12), the Futures Game (July 12), the Home Run Derby (July 13).
All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by player voting and selections by the commissioner's office.
At the team level, the Dodgers, Braves and Phillies lead all comers with five All-Stars apiece. In the AL, the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays top the circuit with four selections. As is always the case these days, each of MLB's 30 teams has at least one All-Star representative.
The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher in the coming days.
Now, onto the respective squads.
American League starters
- Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (declined to participate, back discomfort)
- Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (leading AL vote-getter)
- Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays
- Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
- Outfield: Byron Buxton, Twins
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (injured, will not play)
- Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
American League reserves
- C Dillon Dingler, Tigers
- C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- 1B Yandy Díaz, Rays
- 1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics
- 1B Ben Rice, Yankees
- 2B Travis Bazzana, Guardians
- 3B Miguel Vargas, White Sox
- IF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers
- OF Cody Bellinger, Yankees
- OF Rany Arozarena, Mariners
- OF Riley Greene, Tigers
American League pitchers
- RHP Bryan Baker, Rays
- RHP Dylan Cease, Blue Jays
- LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
- LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers
- LHP Parker Messick, Guardians
- RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays
- RHP Joe Ryan, Twins
- RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees
- RHP Cade Smith, Guardians
- LHP Ranger Suarez, Red Sox
- RHP Louie Varland, Blue Jays
- RHP Michael Wacha, Royals
National League starters
- Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves
- First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves
- Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals
- Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers
- Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Phillies
- Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets
- Outfield: Andy Pages, Dodgers
- Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (leading NL vote-getter)
National League reserves
- C Hunter Goodman, Rockies
- C William Contreras, Brewers
- 1B Matt Olson, Braves
- 1B Sal Stewart, Reds
- 1B Bryce Harper, Phillies
- 2B Luis Arraez, Giants
- SS Otto Lopez, Marlins
- OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
- OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
- OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals
- OF James Wood, Nationals
- DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
National League pitchers
- RHP Chase Burns, Reds
- RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies
- RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves
- RHP Max Meyer, Marlins
- RHP Mason Miller, Padres
- RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers (will not pitch)
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks
- LHP Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves
- RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers