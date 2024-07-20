You didn't count the Houston Astros out earlier this season, did you? On Friday night, the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners in their second half opener at T-Mobile Park (HOU 3, SEA 0) and moved into a virtual tie for first place in the AL West. Houston is 51-46 (.5258) and percentage points ahead of the 52-47 Mariners (.5253). The two teams have two more games to play this weekend.

The Mariners shot themselves in the foot defensively Friday -- second baseman Jorge Polanco, shortstop JP Crawford, and third baseman Josh Rojas each made an error -- and the Rojas error contributed to Houston's three-run third inning. Jose Altuve drove in a run with a bunt single, and Yainer Diaz singled in two to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead against Luis Castillo.

Here is the Rojas error and Houston's go-ahead rally:

Right-hander Hunter Brown, armed with his new sinker, held the Mariners to four hits in six scoreless innings. He has a 2.55 ERA in 14 appearances since adding the sinker. Before the new pitch? A 9.78 ERA in six starts. Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly, and Josh Hader came out of the bullpen to close out Houston's ninth win in 14 July games.

The Astros started this season 0-4 and bottomed out at 12-24 on May 8. As recently as June 18, they were 10 games behind the Mariners in the AL West. Since that date, Houston is 18-6, the best record in baseball, while the Mariners are 8-16. That's how you erase up a 10-game deficit in a month's time.

It should be noted the second place team in the AL West is not assured a wild-card spot as a fallback plan. The Astros entered play Friday 3 1/2 games behind the third wild-card spot. There is still a lot -- A LOT -- of season to be played, but it is possible only one AL West team will make the postseason.

Despite Friday's loss, the Mariners lead the season series 5-3 over the Astros. After this weekend, the two clubs will wrap up their season series Sept. 23-25 at Minute Maid Park. That is the second-to-last series of the regular season. It could be awfully meaningful.

This weekend's three-game series continues with the middle game Saturday afternoon. Righty George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA) and lefty Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66 ERA) are the scheduled starting pitchers.