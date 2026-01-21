The New York Yankees and outfielder Cody Bellinger have agreed to terms on a five-year, $162.5 million contract that will keep the former MVP award winner in place. The deal includes opt-out opportunities after the second and third seasons, plus a full no-trade clause, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden has confirmed. The team has not yet announced the move.

The two sides had engaged in reunion talks throughout the winter, with the hold-up being over the contract's term. Bellinger reportedly wanted a seven-year agreement. In the end, he settles for fewer years, but gains the ability to control his own destiny -- and perhaps to return to the free-agent market for another, bigger contract in a few years.

Bellinger, 30, joined the Yankees in a salary dump trade with the Chicago Cubs last offseason, essentially replacing Juan Soto after he left for the New York Mets. He had a terrific season, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs while starting at least 38 games in all three outfield spots. Those 29 homers and his 5.1 WAR were Bellinger's best since his NL MVP season in 2019.

The Yankees needed Bellinger and Bellinger certainly benefits from returning to the Yankees as well. Over the last two years, Bellinger has hit .302/.365/.544 in Yankee Stadium and .256/.313/.416 everywhere else. His tendency to pull the ball in the air fits very well with Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. The player and team match up nicely here.

We ranked Bellinger as the sixth-best free agent available this offseason. Here's the write-up:

There aren't many better fits than Yankee Stadium for a left-handed batter who excels at lifting and pulling the ball. Even so, Bellinger's continued resurgence can be credited to his reinvention as a bat-control merchant. He struck out just 29 times more across the last two seasons than he did in 2022 alone. His in-zone contact rate this past season, meanwhile, ranked alongside names like Yandy Díaz, the aforementioned Bichette, and Jose Altuve. Bellinger, who remains a plus defender in a corner, needs the right surroundings to excel. If he finds it, he ought to continue providing average and power alike.

Reigning two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge is entrenched in right field and Trent Grisham will roam center after accepting the qualifying offer. The Yankees figure to deploy Bellinger in left field, pushing erstwhile top prospect Jasson Domínguez to the bench -- or, perhaps, to another team through a trade. Alternatively, the Yankees could continue to rotate Bellinger, Domínguez, and Grisham like they did in 2025.