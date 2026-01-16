The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement with outfielder Kyle Tucker, CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked free agent, that will pay him $240 million over four seasons, per FanSided. The Dodgers have not yet officially announced the signing, and it's to be seen if and how much of that money is deferred into the future, impacting the present-day value of the contract.

Still, for the time being, it appears that Tucker has signed the richest contract on an average annual value basis in Major League Baseball history:

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets were believed to be the other top contenders to land Tucker's services, with the Blue Jays offering a long-term deal and the Mets offering a similar contract to the one he signed with the Dodgers, albeit reportedly for less money.

Tucker, 28, hit .266/.377/.464 (143 OPS+) with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2025 as a member of the Chicago Cubs. For his career, he's amassed a 140 OPS+ with five consecutive seasons exceeding 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Here's what we wrote when we ranked Tucker as the best free agent available this winter, ahead of veteran infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette:

Bill James once theorized that it's better for a player's perception for them to start hot and finish cold than the inverse -- that way their numbers are more impressive for a longer period of time. Tucker tested that idea. He entered July sporting a .931 OPS, but from there on he posted an ice-cold .690 mark. His downturn seems connected to injuries, specifically the fractured hand he suffered in June. Tucker still produced his fifth consecutive four-win season, so the shape of his year may prove irrelevant to teams seeking a star-level performer who is good at everything (albeit seldom ranked among the league leaders at anything).

Tucker joins a star-studded Dodgers roster that last October became the first repeat World Series champions in more than two decades. He figures to slot into an outfield that also features Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, and Alex Call. The Dodgers were already projected to have a luxury tax payroll nearing $350 million, according to Cot's Contracts' estimates. They also added top closer Edwin Díaz on a three-year, $69 million contract earlier this winter.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will receive draft-pick compensation, having acquired Tucker in a blockbuster trade last winter with the Houston Astros and having extended the $22.025 million qualifying offer.