Mets fire Carlos Mendoza: Manager out after dismal first half in Queens

Halfway into the 2026 MLB season, the Mets have fired manager Carlos Mendoza, they announced Friday. The Mets (34-47 at the 81-game mark) have struggled consistently, starting with a 12-game losing streak in April. They were swept by the Cubs this week at Citi Field, have lost six games in a row and have been outscored by 32 runs over those six games. Andy Green will serve as the club's interim manager for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Mendoza, who was hired ahead of the 2024 season, led the Mets to the playoffs in his first year, when they lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The 2025 season got off to an even hotter start. They opened the season with a 45-24 record, before an all-time collapse that saw the Mets go 38-55 to end the year and miss the playoffs.

Despite a full roster reload by president of baseball operations David Stearns in the offseason, 2026 was merely a continuation of the previous year's disappointment.

Mendoza is the third manager to be fired this season, joining Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Rob Thomson of the Phillies.

The Mets' disappointments in 2026 certainly do not start and end with Mendoza. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto have battled injuries. Key free-agent acquisition Bo Bichette has had a strong June but had a terrible start to the year. Rotation centerpieces David Peterson and Kodai Senga let the team down on the mound, and Peterson was even traded to the Cubs earlier this week.

The Mets had grand intentions entering the season, particularly after Stearns' overhaul that saw the team ship out Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, among others, and bring in Bichette, Marcus Semien, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Freddy Peralta and Luis Robert Jr. But that transformative winter has failed and the team chose to move on from the man in the dugout.