The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs are upon us. That means many things to many people, but among a certain subset of sports fans, we now have a month-plus of playoff gambling considerations. We've had quite a profitable ride these last two postseasons, so let's make it three straight in the black.

I've emerged from the other side of a grueling regular season over on SportsLine at +582 on the season. I was well over +1000 at one point and dipped down disturbingly close to even, but had a few late runs. It was a roller coaster, but at the end, a solidly positive season is a success. Game picks will continue to be for SportsLine subscribers.

Right here, we'll be focusing on totals (over/unders) and player props. Let's make it a good one, gang!

All lines courtesy of Caesars

Rays at Guardians, Over 6.0 (-115)

The low over/under has a tendency to be catnip leading us down the wrong path. After all, it's eye-popping to see a number this low, even if we know that so many playoff games can end up 3-2 and that's under.

I'm going to go over here with the home team doing the bulk of the work.

AL Cy Young contender Shane McClanahan was hurt in late August and threw five scoreless innings upon his return. He made three starts after that, however, and pitched to a 7.07 ERA and never recorded an out in the sixth inning. The Rays' bullpen is still good, but it's not the machine it has been in years past. The Guardians, meanwhile, finished the season winning 22 of their last 27 and averaging 5.2 runs per game.

On the other side, if there's hope for the Rays, it's hitting Shane Bieber again. They just saw him in Cleveland on Sept. 27 and scored four runs in six innings in an eventual 6-5 win. I'll take that score again, please, regardless of who wins.

Oh, and remember, there's always the possibility Playoff Randy Arozarena (career .354/.436/.760) re-announces his presence with authority.

Rhys Hoskins, Over 1.5 total bases (+123)

The Phillies have to deal with lefty Jose Quintana and he's been brilliant down the stretch while the Phillies have a few prominent big-bopper lefties (Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, namely). It's a tough matchup for Philly. I like Hoskins, though.

Hoskins is coming off a good power season in which he racked up 33 doubles, two triples and 30 homers while slugging .462. He feasted on the Cardinals this year, hitting .360/.414/.800 with two doubles and three homers in 29 plate appearances and that includes going 5 for 16 with a double and homer in Busch. He's also 3 for 10 with a home run in his career against Quintana.

Julio Rodríguez, Over 0.5 runs scored (+130)

It's possible runs will be at a premium for the Mariners, but if they score at all, I like the chances of it being Rodríguez. Since shortly before he transitioned to the leadoff spot, he's been a run-scoring machine. In his last 65 games, he scored 54 times, due in large part to a .363 on-base percentage, seven stolen bases and his baserunning prowess in general. He was injured late in the season, but made his way back for a three-game tune up in which he was 5 for 11 at the plate for a .455 on-base percentage. And guess what? He scored in all three games.

Yu Darvish Over 5.5 strikeouts (-108)

Darvish hasn't had a game with fewer than 5.5 strikeouts since Aug. 7, when he had five against the Dodgers. Before that, you'd have to go all the way back to June 20 and again he was close with five. That means in his last 20 starts of the 2022 season, he had more than five strikeouts 18 times and the other two were exactly five.

Darvish actually has a slightly higher strikeout rate on the road this season.

The Mets ended up with the fewest strikeouts among NL teams this season, but they struck out at least eight times in their last eight games. Darvish is a lot tougher than the average pitcher when it comes to missing bats, too. He saw the Mets twice in the regular season and went over both times, most recently a nine-strikeout effort in Citi Field on July 22.