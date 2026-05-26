MLB Power Rankings: Brewers surge into top three, Cubs slide, plus Mets and Tigers land in bottom five

The most well-run organization is baseball is probably the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are the two-time defending champs and haven't missed the playoffs since 2012. Their last losing season was 2010. It's a ridiculous run.

I think there's an argument for the Milwaukee Brewers, though. If we knock the Dodgers for a not-small portion of their run being possible due to their financial might and recognize the Brewers don't have the ability to spend like the Dodgers, that's the avenue in which to argue the Brewers are the model franchise in Major League Baseball.

We could argue that ownership should spend more, but I'm just gonna bypass that part and talk about the front office on down to the players. The Brewers have made the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons despite being in the smallest market in baseball. They've won the NL Central -- a division that includes a megamarket behemoth in the Cubs and long one of the model franchises in the Cardinals -- four of the last five seasons, including the last three.

They lose All-Star-caliber players like Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Devin Williams, Willy Adames and Freddy Peralta, and it doesn't hurt them. They churn out high-end talent from the minors like Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski. They grab players like Andrew Vaughn off the proverbial scrap heap and get the most out of their talent. They buy low on Kyle Harrison and immediately get him to his best place. The bullpen is always deep, and the manager seems to always pull the right strings.

There is more young talent on the way, including MLB's top prospect in Jesús Made, who we might well see in the bigs this year.

The Brewers dealt with injuries earlier in the year to Christian Yelich, Chourio and Vaughn while Brandon Woodruff is still on the IL. No matter. They were 18-16 through May 4 and then have taken off as they've started to get everyone back. They've now won 13 of their last 17 games and have gone from 5 ½ games out to a 2 ½-game lead in a division where no team is under .500.

They run this division until further notice. That was already the case and further cemented with their three-game sweep in Wrigley Field last week. The Brewers aren't going anywhere in the Central and here in the Official Power Rankings, they are hanging out toward the top -- just like they've been doing so for years.

Biggest Movers 8 Diamondbacks 11 Cubs Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Braves They finally lost another series. The Braves lost two of three to the continually surprising Nats over the weekend. Still, that's only two series losses for the Braves in two months of baseball. That's absurd. -- 36-18 2 Dodgers Here they come again. The Dodgers have won 10 of 12 since a terrible stretch earlier this month. -- 34-20 3 Brewers I think it's possible to argue that Jacob Misiorowski is not only the most electric pitcher in baseball, but that right now he's the best. 2 31-20 4 Rays The Rays are definitely a good team, but they've been far too fortunate. Their run differential suggests they should be about five games worse than this and they've gone a likely unsustainable 9-1 in one-run games. Maybe losing two straight games in walk-off fashion is the start of some regression. As for the ranking, the Brewers just forced my hand. The Rays weren't demoted. They were leapfrogged. There's a big gap after this spot. We have a clear Big Four right now two months into the season. 1 34-17 5 Yankees Though he only struck out two, Gerrit Cole going six scoreless innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, especially since it was against the Rays, was a big success. 2 32-22 6 Guardians On May 10, the Guardians lost to fall to 21-21. They were in first place in a division with no team above .500 and mockery ensued. The Guardians have gone 11-3 since. 3 32-24 7 Padres While there's plenty of deserved attention on Fernando Tatis Jr. still having zero home runs, keep in mind that Manny Machado is hitting .170 and Jackson Merrill .198. It isn't really "early" anymore, right? It's past Memorial Day! Time to wake up, guys. 1 31-22 8 Diamondbacks All of a sudden, as can happen pretty easily with a star, Ketel Marte is scorching hot. In his last nine games, he's 21 for 37 (.568) with six doubles, three homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs. Not coincidentally, the D-backs are 7-2 in those nine games. 8 29-24 9 Cardinals I've been waiting on the other shoe to fall here. The Cardinals have now lost five of seven. Is this the start of the downswing? Or will they keep proving myself and many others wrong? 1 29-23 10 Reds They had been in a bad, bad way for most of May, but now the Reds have won four of five. Maybe things are starting to turn. 4 28-25 11 Phillies Injuries have been a factor, but Bryce Harper hasn't hit more than 30 home runs in a season since 2021, his second MVP season. With 12 so far this year, he's on pace for 36. That would be his second-highest total in a season after his 42 from 2015 (his first MVP season). While we're here, he's at 375 in his career and is 33 years old. Yes, I've got my eyes on 500. 1 27-27 12 Athletics Shea Langeliers is flirting with a 150+ OPS+. Do you know how many A's catchers ever have had a full season with a figure that high? One! Hall of Famer Mickey Cochrane in 1933 hit .322/.459/.515 for a 158 OPS+. 1 27-27 13 Pirates How much longer are they gonna keep running Marcell Ozuna out there? He's now hitting .184/.273/.307 with 53 strikeouts in 163 at-bats. It's a 35-year-old, washed-up designated hitter. They can do better. 1 28-26 14 White Sox Rough road trip last week, but the Sox bounced back with a win at home on Monday and are back above .500. Even if they miss the playoffs, as I expect them to, they are going to be a fun and feisty team all year. 3 27-26 15 Cubs I don't know if I've ever seen such extremes. The Cubs started 7-9 and then won 10 straight, then lost three straight, then won 10 straight and have since gone 2-13. I assume they'll lose again Tuesday, which would be a 10-game losing streak to accompany two 10-game winning streaks before even getting to June. 11 29-25 16 Nationals He's only a part-time player, but Curtis Mead has been such a nice addition (the Nats traded for him on March 28). He's now got an .844 OPS with seven homers and 20 RBI in 136 plate appearances. 3 28-27 17 Mariners Randy Arozarena's career high in WAR is 4.2 which happened with the Rays in 2021. He's on pace to top 6.0 this season. He's hitting for average, taking walks, hitting for enough power, stealing bases and playing great defense in left. He's never received a down-ballot MVP vote, but he'd be deserving right now. -- 26-29 18 Blue Jays Louie Varland gave up an earned run last week. That's news because it was only the second time -- out of 25 appearances now -- in which he allowed an earned run in an outing this season. He has a 0.65 ERA. -- 25-29 19 Twins Before Monday's loss, the Twins had won six of seven. They seem determined to avoid the fate I had them ticketed for this season (one of the worst teams in MLB). 4 26-28 20 Astros Those rooting for the demise of these Astros: Uh oh. They've now won four in a row, five of six and eight of 12. They even had what seems to be becoming a signature with a combined no-hitter. They appear to be waking up. 8 24-31 21 Marlins The Marlins can beat you with their legs (wait, what? Fish don't have legs!). They lead the majors with 62 stolen bases and only one player is in double digits while nine have at least three. Five have at least six SBs. 3 26-29 22 Rangers Absolutely BRUTAL stretch here -- one of the most embarrassing of the season in this small of a sample. The Rangers were swept by the Angels and then were on the business end of a combined no-hitter started by a guy with an 8.31 ERA and finished by a dude making his MLB debut. 7 24-29 23 Orioles They've won three of four and the walk-off Monday provided great vibes, but man, they need more from so many different players. Could we start with Gunnar Henderson? He's the superstar, and he's hitting .221/.275/.420. 3 24-30 24 Red Sox In the midst of so much bad going on around him, Willson Contreras is having one of the best seasons of his career. His previous high in home runs is 24 and he's already got 11, for example. 3 22-30 25 Royals After taking it on the chin again Monday, the Royals now have 14 saves and 10 blown saves. That isn't gonna cut it. -- 22-32 26 Mets Things really were looking up a week ago, but the Mets have now dropped six of seven. If this continues, we're getting into "lost season" territory. They're already more than seven games out of playoff position. 5 22-32 27 Giants Luis Arraez is the only player in MLB history to win a batting title for three different teams (Twins in 2022, Marlins in 2023, Padres in 2024). He's within striking range right now (.318 with the leader at .333) with the Giants. Can he really do it for *four* teams? 5 22-32 28 Tigers They won Sunday, but it was only their third win in the last 19 games. They are in a bad, bad way here. 2 21-33 29 Angels Perry Minasian has been at the helm of the front office since November of 2020. They lost 99 games in 2024, 90 last year and are on pace for 102 this year. MLB.com ranked their farm system 28th out of 30 heading into this season. They have the ability to spend a lot in free agency, too. 1 20-34 30 Rockies In moving Antonio Senzatela to the bullpen here in time for the final year of his contract, the Rockies have created trade bait. He's been brilliant with a 1.13 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. We might even see him closing in the playoffs. How weird would that be? 1 20-35