In only two weeks, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove happenings.

Mets, Alonso standoff may last into spring training

A potential reunion between the Mets and Pete Alonso may not happen until after spring training begins, if it happens at all, according to SNY. Alonso reportedly rejected a three-year deal with opt outs in the $68 million to $70 million range from his longtime team earlier this month. Mets owner Steve Cohen called it an "exhausting conversation and negotiation" this past weekend.

The Blue Jays are the only other team known to be in on Alonso at the moment. Toronto recently signed Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract that included over $60 million in deferrals. The deferrals could make it easier to fit Alonso into the budget, though he would likely have to accept a similar contract structure. Either way, there is still no end in sight for Alonso's free agency.

Angels have multiple bullpen spots to fill

According to The Athletic, the Angels have told at least one player representative they still have multiple bullpen spots to fill. The only locks for the Halos' bullpen is hard-throwing righty Ben Joyce and lefty José Quijada. Righties Hans Crouse and Ryan Zeferjahn likely have a leg up on Opening Day roster spots after strong showings in 2025. The rest of the bullpen is wide open.

Three relievers rank among our unsigned top 50 free agents: Carlos Estévez, Kenley Jansen, and David Robertson. Estévez spent 2023 and half of 2024 with the Angels before being traded away the deadline. Non-top-50 free agents like Scott Alexander, Andrew Chafin, John Brebbia, Kyle Finnegan, Tommy Kahnle, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek could appeal to the Angels.

Pirates bring back Frazier

Veteran utility man Adam Frazier is returning to the Pirates on a one-year contract worth $1.525 million, reports MLB.com. Frazier began his career with Pittsburgh in 2016 and remained with the team until being traded away at the 2021 deadline. Now 33, he is coming off a .202/.282/.294 slash line with the Royals in 2024. Frazier played every position except catcher, shortstop, and center field last season. He figures to fill a similar utility role in his second stint with the Pirates. Frazier did not rank among our top 50 free agents.