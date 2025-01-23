In less than a month, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Thursday's hot stove happenings.

Reds pursuing Estévez

Carlos Estévez PHI • RP • #53 ERA 2.45 WHIP .91 IP 55 BB 12 K 50 View Profile

The Reds are in talks with righty Carlos Estévez, according to USA Today. The Blue Jays and Cubs were said to be in the mix for the free-agent reliever earlier this week. José Leclerc (Athletics), A.J. Minter (Mets), Tanner Scott (Dodgers), and Paul Sewald (Guardians) have all agreed to deals within the last week. The reliever market is beginning to pick up.

Cincinnati already has a pretty good closer in Alexis Díaz, though there is no such thing as too many good relievers, and the bullpen was a sore spot in 2024. With three wild-card spots per league, you don't have to try too hard to see the Reds making a run at a postseason berth this season. We ranked Estévez as the 34th-best free agent available this winter.

Padres, Twins talking Vázquez trade

Christian Vázquez MIN • C • #8 BA 0.221 R 29 HR 7 RBI 27 SB 3 View Profile

The Padres and Twins discussed a trade involving catcher Christian Vázquez earlier this offseason, reports The Athletic. A deal is not imminent, though the two sides are said to be motivated to continue talks. It appears the biggest hurdle is how much money Minnesota will eat to facilitate the trade. Vázquez is owed $10 million in 2025, the final year of his contract.

San Diego lost Kyle Higashioka to free agency and, at minimum, need a veteran backup for Luis Campusano. Vázquez has lost his starting job with the Twins to Ryan Jeffers, and Minnesota can slot Jair Camargo in as the backup catcher. For them, trading Vázquez would be a pure salary dump. The Padres, however, are said to be approaching or up against their payroll limit.

Matzek will have showcase Thursday

Tyler Matzek SF • RP ERA 9.90 WHIP 1.90 IP 10 BB 3 K 10 View Profile

Free-agent lefty Tyler Matzek, who starred for the Braves in the 2021 postseason, will throw a showcase for interested teams in California on Thursday, reports MLB.com. Matzek, 34, returned from Tommy John surgery early last season, then was shut down with elbow inflammation in May and did not pitch the rest of the year. He's healthy now and ready to show teams he can contribute in 2025. If the showcase goes well, a minor-league contract with a contender is likely in the cards.