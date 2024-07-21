It's July 21, which means we are less than 10 days away from the 2024 MLB trade deadline (set for Tuesday, July 30). We continue to need a bit more clarity in terms of buyers and sellers, with the mediocre middle class of baseball this season hovering around contention, but things should start moving pretty soon.

We'll round up the latest news and rumors for the day here, including injuries that could affect the rumor mill. Let's get to it.

Yankees could include top prospect for Crochet or Skubal?

Previously, the Yankees had reportedly been unwilling to include top prospect Spencer Jones, an outfielder in Double-A, in potential trade for All-Star starting pitchers Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports Sunday that this has changed and now the Yankees are willing to discuss Jones.

It makes sense from the Yankees' perspective to sweeten the pot here. They already have Aaron Judge, Juan Soto (a free agent after the year, but they have plenty of financial clout and can bring him back) and Alex Verdugo on the big-league roster in addition to Jasson Domínguez for the future. Skubal and Crochet are ace-caliber and under team control through 2026.

Dodgers, White Sox talking huge deal?

Speaking of Crochet, the Dodgers are speaking with the White Sox about a possible deal that could also include reliever Michael Kopech and -- ready for this? -- center fielder Luis Robert, according to Nightengale.

That would be a monster deal for the Dodgers, who are obviously always in win-now mode. They have issues with injuries in the rotation and need more lineup depth and this would address both in addition to deepening the bullpen. Plus, Crochet is under team control through 2026 while there are club options on Robert through 2027, so this would be shoring up the next few years just as much as 2024.

Dodgers getting Glasnow, Kershaw back

The Dodgers have a stable of studs on the injured list, but they are set to get Tyler Glasnow back Wednesday and Clayton Kershaw Thursday. Full story here. It'll be interesting to see how they both fare and if they impacts their wish list heading toward the deadline.

Phillies distancing from OFs?

The Phillies have no interest in Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., appear to be looking away from White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don't believe in A's OF/DH Brent Rooker as a fit, per Nightengale.

The Phillies enter Sunday 62-36, which is the best record in baseball. The activated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the injured list on Saturday and have also dealt with injuries to Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. Finally at full strength, perhaps the front office is content to just let the players do their thing without additional tweaking to the roster.

Braves, Tigers place pitchers on IL

The Braves have placed All-Star lefty Max Fried on the injured list due to left forearm neuritis. They've already lost Spencer Strider for the season, remember. Full story here.

Meanwhile, Tigers starter Reese Olson has been much better than this record this season, as he's now 4-8 with a 3.23 ERA (129 ERA+). He's now dealing with a shoulder injury, however, and has been placed on the 15-day injured list.