MLB teams honor Stoneman Douglas victims as spring training games begin

Earlier this month, 17 people were murdered during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

This latest violent tragedy touched lives all across the country, and Major League Baseball is no exception. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas alum, has been active in calling for change and helping to advance the healing process. As well, A's prospect Jesus Luzardo, another Stoneman Douglas graduate, is helping raise money to aid the victims of the shooting.

On Friday, spring training games got underway in Florida and Arizona, and as planned teams wore Stoneman baseball caps to honor the victims and the survivors:

Feb 23, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) smiles in the dugout as he wears the cap of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSDHS) baseball team, the Stoneman Douglas Eagles, prior to the game at George M. Steinbrenner Field to honor the victims of this senseless act of violence and to show support for the Parkland, FL community. at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

New Era produced the more than 2,500 caps that on Friday were worn by players, managers, coaches, and umpires. A number of teams will be auctioning off signed caps and donating the proceeds of to the Broward Education Foundation, which established the official Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund.

"Major League Baseball is proud to see our Clubs supporting the Parkland community and the students of Stoneman Douglas in a way that is both meaningful and natural to our sport," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released on Wednesday. "The idea began with several of our Grapefruit League Clubs and quickly turned into a league-wide effort. We hope this demonstration by our teams, players, coaches and umpires helps contribute to the healing process of everyone affected by this horrible tragedy."

Now here's a closer look ...

The Royals and Rangers were the only teams not in action on Friday, so they'll wear Stoneman Douglas hats on Saturday.