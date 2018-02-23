MLB teams honor Stoneman Douglas victims as spring training games begin
Spring training play began on Friday, and the Stoneman Douglas tragedy was on the mind of MLB teams
Earlier this month, 17 people were murdered during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
This latest violent tragedy touched lives all across the country, and Major League Baseball is no exception. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas alum, has been active in calling for change and helping to advance the healing process. As well, A's prospect Jesus Luzardo, another Stoneman Douglas graduate, is helping raise money to aid the victims of the shooting.
On Friday, spring training games got underway in Florida and Arizona, and as planned teams wore Stoneman baseball caps to honor the victims and the survivors:
New Era produced the more than 2,500 caps that on Friday were worn by players, managers, coaches, and umpires. A number of teams will be auctioning off signed caps and donating the proceeds of to the Broward Education Foundation, which established the official Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund.
"Major League Baseball is proud to see our Clubs supporting the Parkland community and the students of Stoneman Douglas in a way that is both meaningful and natural to our sport," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released on Wednesday. "The idea began with several of our Grapefruit League Clubs and quickly turned into a league-wide effort. We hope this demonstration by our teams, players, coaches and umpires helps contribute to the healing process of everyone affected by this horrible tragedy."
Now here's a closer look ...
The Royals and Rangers were the only teams not in action on Friday, so they'll wear Stoneman Douglas hats on Saturday.
-
MLB creates baseball storage standard
Data will be collected and then used to determine whether humidors are necessary in 2019
-
Let's have fun with MLB photo day
Baseball players forced to take pictures usually lead to fun for all of us
-
How to watch Coastal Carolina
One of the most celebrated programs in baseball is looking to continue its run
-
2017 MLB Spring Training
A closer look at the teams in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League
-
How to watch spring training games today
Spring training baseball gets underway Friday
-
MLB prospect expert previews the season
Christopher Crawford weighs in on all things prospects