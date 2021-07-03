Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber has been one of the most potent power hitters in baseball this season, but he is facing an extended absence with a hamstring injury. On Saturday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters, including Ben Raby of WTOP, that Schwarber has a "significant" strain and is "going to miss some time."

Schwarber suffered the injury rounding first base following a single against the Dodgers on Friday night (LAD 10, WAS 5). Shortly thereafter he was removed from the game and replaced by Gerardo Parra. Here's the video:

After the game, Martinez said Schwarber hurt his hamstring and would undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. The club is planning to play Parra in left field in the interim as they evaluate their options, according to the Washington Post's Jesse Doughtery.

This season, Schwarber, whom the Nationals signed to a one-year, $10 million contract this past winter, is batting .253/.340/.570 with 25 home runs in 71 games. Schwarber set a franchise record with 16 home runs in the month of June, and all 16 came in a 20-game span. He was named NL Player of the Month for June.

To say the least, the loss of Schwarber is a major blow to the Nationals, who stand at 40-40 in the winnable NL East after Friday's loss. They currently have two starters (Erick Fedde, Stephen Strasburg) and five relievers (Luis Avilán, Kyle Finnegan, Will Harris, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey) on the injured list in addition to Schwarber.

Despite all the injuries, Washington comes into Saturday only two and a half games behind the first place Mets. They've won 13 of their last 18 games.