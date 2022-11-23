Phillies superstar Bryce Harper played through a torn UCL in his right elbow for the overwhelming majority of the 2022 MLB season. That's why he was their designated hitter for all but eight games with the most recent appearance in right field coming April 16. The Phillies made it known earlier this month that Harper would have surgery to repair the UCL. He underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Salisbury notes that mid-May is a potential return for the reigning NLCS MVP.

If the recovery timeline seems aggressive after having Tommy John surgery -- May 23 would be exactly six months -- it's probably because we're used to seeing pitchers take 12-18 months, or more, in returning from the procedure.

Harper swung the bat quite well through last season with the injury and it's possible he'll get all his range of motion and the strength needed to swing before he can let loose with throws from right field. That is to say, expect him to return as a DH and maybe serve in that capacity for a majority of 2023 before returning full-time to right field in 2024. We know the Phillies are prepared to deal with that reality since they just did it.

Harper, 30, hit .286/.364/.514 (145 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 65 RBI, 63 runs, 11 steals and 2.5 WAR in 99 games last season. Remember, he also suffered a fractured thumb after being hit by a pitch and that cost him two months. He then hit .349/.414/.746 with seven doubles, six home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs in 17 playoff games as the Phillies made a run to the World Series.

In the regular season, the Phillies went 87-75, but they also showed they can survive without Harper. They went 32-20 when he was out with the broken thumb. Obviously, however, they are a much better team with him in the lineup and if things go well, that'll be from mid-May through the rest of the season in 2023.