Twins vs. Yankees score: Live ALDS Game 2 updates, highlights, full coverage
Can the Yankees take a 2-0 lead or will the Twins strike back at Yankee Stadium?
The Yankees took Game 1 of the ALDS against the Twins on Friday night. Saturday's Game 2 at Yankee Stadium is now underway. New York has never seen Twins starter Randy Dobnak before and he has enjoyed an excellent rookie season. Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka is homer-prone and the Twins like to go deep, so that might be bad news for the Yankees.
Game 2 got underway shortly after 5 p.m. ET and is streaming on fuboTV. Follow our live updates of the game below.
Live updates
If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.
The last playoff game the Twins won was exactly 15 years ago. Minnesota has now lost a ridiculous 14 straight postseason games. Even more absurd, 11 of those 14 lossese have come against the Yankees. The Twins will look to end this streak on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. Our own Mike Axisa has four things Minnesota must do tonight to avoid going down 0-2 to the Yankees in the ALDS.
