Yankees vs. Twins score: Live ALDS Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage
The Yankees and Twins open the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Friday
Friday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins open their best-of-five ALDS with Game 1 at Yankee Stadium (GameTracker). The Yankees went 103-59 during the regular season and won the AL East. The Twins won the NL Central at 101-61.
The Yankees are sending de facto ace James Paxton to the mound in Game 1. He was dominant throughout the second half, and at one point he became the first Yankees pitcher since 1979 to win 10 consecutive starts. Paxton will be backed up by one of the game's best and deepest bullpens.
The Twins will counter with righty Jose Berrios, who will presumably lean heavily on his wipeout breaking ball against New York's right-handed heavy lineup. Minnesota led baseball with a record-setting 307 home runs this season -- the Yankees were second with 306 -- so chances are this ALDS matchup will be homer heavy and action-packed.
As for the season series, the Yankees took two of three in New York in May and two of three in Minnesota in July. Those three games at Target Field were wild back-and-forth affairs.
How to watch
Date: Friday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)
TV: MLBN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: NYY: -193 | MIN: +101 | O/U: 8.5
Pitchers: James Paxton (NYY) vs. Jose Berrios (MIN)
Live updates
We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros-Rays ALDS schedule
For the first time ever, the Rays and Astros will meet in the postseason
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The postseason got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
-
MLB 2019 postseason schedule, bracket
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout the month of October
-
ALDS Twins vs. Yankees preview
The Twins and Yankees open their ALDS matchup Friday night in New York
-
Braves-Cardinals NLDS Game 2 preview
The Cardinals have a 1-0 lead over the Braves in the best-of-five NLDS
-
Astros, Verlander top Rays in ALDS G1
The Astros now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series