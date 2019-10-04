Yankees vs. Twins score: Live ALDS Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage

Friday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins open their best-of-five ALDS with Game 1 at Yankee Stadium (GameTracker). The Yankees went 103-59 during the regular season and won the AL East. The Twins won the NL Central at 101-61.

The Yankees are sending de facto ace James Paxton to the mound in Game 1. He was dominant throughout the second half, and at one point he became the first Yankees pitcher since 1979 to win 10 consecutive starts. Paxton will be backed up by one of the game's best and deepest bullpens.

The Twins will counter with righty Jose Berrios, who will presumably lean heavily on his wipeout breaking ball against New York's right-handed heavy lineup. Minnesota led baseball with a record-setting 307 home runs this season -- the Yankees were second with 306 -- so chances are this ALDS matchup will be homer heavy and action-packed.

As for the season series, the Yankees took two of three in New York in May and two of three in Minnesota in July. Those three games at Target Field were wild back-and-forth affairs.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

TV: MLBN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: NYY: -193 | MIN: +101 | O/U: 8.5

Pitchers: James Paxton (NYY) vs. Jose Berrios (MIN)

Live updates

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.