The vacant UFC lightweight title is up for grabs Saturday, June 28, in Las Vegas, as the undefeated Ilia Topuria faces off with Charles Oliveira. If you're interested in UFC betting for UFC 317 and want to find the best sportsbook promos and betting sites, you should learn more about the DraftKings UFC promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of at least $5.

How to claim the DraftKings UFC promo code

You do not need to enter a code to claim the DraftKings UFC offer. You must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings is available, and you must be a new DraftKings customer. If you are eligible, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Deposit at least $5 into your DraftKings account. Place a first bet of at least $5.

It does not matter whether your first bet wins or loses—if you bet at least $5 as your first wager, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your initial bet settling. These bonus bets come in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens. Bonus bets expire after seven days and are non-withdrawable. Additionally, if you win a bet using bonus bets, you only receive the winnings and not the stake.

Sportsbook offers

DraftKings isn't the only sportsbook with a new-user offer ahead of UFC 317. Here's a closer look at promos for online sports betting.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The DraftKings UFC promo is very similar to the FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code. All three sportsbooks offer $150 in bonus bets to new users after they place a first wager of at least $5. FanDuel requires your first bet to win in order to earn those funds, while DraftKings and bet365 do not.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can net new users more in bonus bets, but it requires more of an investment, and these funds are only credited if your bets lose. BetMGM covers your very first bet with the sportsbook up to $1,500. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Fanatics' offer covers your first bet of the day across your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Each of those bets is covered up to $100, returning a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different, as instead of awarding bonus bets, Caesars awards 10 100% profit boost tokens after new users place a first bet of at least $1.

DraftKings UFC 317 odds

There are five fights on the UFC 317 main card, including a pair of championship bouts. Here's a quick look at the DraftKings UFC odds for each fight, as well as a preview of the two title bouts.

Ilia Topuria (-455) vs. Charles Oliveira (+350): Lightweight championship

A new lightweight champion will be crowned in the UFC 317 main event, which sees the 16-0 Topuria enter as the heavy favorite to leave with the vacant title at -455 in the latest DraftKings UFC odds, while his opponent, Oliveria, is +350. Topuria is a former featherweight champion who vacated that belt to move up to the lightweight ranks permanently. His last two fights were knockout wins over Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. As for Oliveira, he's a one-time lightweight champion who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler. Oliveira enters this fight with a career 35-10-1 record.

Alexandre Pantoja (C) (-238) vs. Kai Kara-France (+195): Flyweight championship

Pantoja is the heavy favorite to keep his flyweight title against Kara-France, the No. 4-ranked flyweight in UFC. Pantoja won the belt in 2023 and is on a seven-fight winning streak, with two of those wins coming against Brandon Royval, who is also fighting on the main card in a flyweight bout. Pantoja is 29-5 in his career, with most of his victories coming either via decision or rear-naked choke. Kara-France enters this title bout 23-11-1 in his MMA career and having won his last fight but dropping the two before it. Kara-France fought for this title once before, losing to Brandon Moreno in 2022. Moreno then lost the belt to Pantoja.

Brandon Royval (+100) vs. Joshua Van (-120): Flyweight bout

Beneil Dariush (-102) vs. Renato Moicano (-118): Lightweight bout

Payton Talbott (+150) vs. Felipe Lima (-180): Bantamweight

UFC 317 picks

Check out UFC 317 picks from expert Daniel Vithlani.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and betting within their means. DraftKings offers tools and resources for users to help with responsible gaming, including the ability to set time and wager limits. National resources are also available to those who need help, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.