Junior dos Santos pulled from UFC 215 card over potential doping violation

The trend of major UFC fights falling apart late continued Friday when Junior dos Santos was pulled from his UFC 215 bout against Francis Ngannou over a potential doping violation.

In a statement released by UFC, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed dos Santos that it appears he has violated their policy after an out-of-competition sample collected on Aug. 10 tested positive. UFC swiftly moved to pull dos Santos from his upcoming fight due to the proximity of the news to the UFC 215 event in Edmonton, Canada, on Sept. 9.

UFC says it will look for a replacement to fight Ngannou on the card.

Dos Santos (18-5, 12 KOs) has lost four of his last seven fights dating back to UFC 155 in December 2012. Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic knocked out dos Santos in just 2:22 back in May.

Dos Santos vs. Ngannou was billed as the No. 3 fight on the UFC 215 card behind the flywieght championship bout between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg, and the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.