Kyle Busch dead at 41: Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, all-time great battled illness

Kyle Busch, the hard-charging NASCAR star whose talent and temperament made him one of stock-car racing's defining figures for more than two decades, died Thursday at age 41.

NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing and the Busch family announced his death in a joint statement hours after the organization disclosed that Busch had been hospitalized because of a severe illness. Additional details were not immediately released.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement from NASCAR read. "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

A two-time Cup Series champion and one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR history, Busch built a career that combined elite skill with a polarizing edge that made him impossible to ignore. Whether cheered by loyal supporters or jeered by rival fans, Busch remained one of the sport's biggest attractions from the moment he arrived as a teenage prospect.

Busch collected 63 Cup Series victories, ranking ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list and second-most in the Playoffs/Chase era, and won championships in 2015 and 2019. He started 762 career NASCAR Cup Series races. Across NASCAR's three national touring series, he amassed 234 wins, the most by any driver in the sport's history.

Busch won his last Truck Series race

Last Friday at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch dominated the NASCAR Truck Series race, winning from the pole after leading the most laps. In an on-track interview with FOX Sports afterward, Busch reflected on what those victories still meant at this stage of his career.

"Because you never know when the last one is," Busch said.

Busch's legendary career

Born in Las Vegas, Busch grew up in a racing family alongside his older brother Kurt Busch, who also became a Cup Series champion. Kyle Busch advanced quickly through the sport's developmental ranks, displaying an aggressive style and confidence that would later define his professional career.

After an early stint in NASCAR's lower divisions, Busch joined Hendrick Motorsports and made his Cup debut in 2004. The following season, he became the youngest winner in Cup Series history at the time when he captured a race at California Speedway.

His career reached another level after joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. Driving the No. 18 Toyota, Busch developed into one of NASCAR's most dominant competitors, recording at least one Cup victory in each season during a lengthy run with the organization. His colorful personality and confrontational style helped create a devoted fan base known as "Rowdy Nation."

Busch later moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 and won three races in his first season with the organization. His final Cup victory came that June at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois.

Busch's health concerns had surfaced publicly in recent weeks. During a race weekend at Watkins Glen earlier this month, Busch asked his crew to arrange for Bill Heisel, a veteran sports physician assistant who has long worked with NASCAR drivers and team personnel, to meet him at his motorhome following the checkered flag.

"I'm gonna need a shot," Busch said over the radio.

In a conversation with reporters last Saturday, Busch acknowledged he was still not fully recovered, gesturing toward his face and saying, "You can kind of hear it -- I'm still not great. The cough was pretty substantial last week."

Earlier Thursday, before the news of his death, Busch's social media accounts announced he would not compete in this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 while undergoing treatment for a severe illness. Richard Childress Racing said at the time that Busch's health remained the organization's top priority and that he and his family were receiving full support from the team.

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans," the statement from NASCAR read. "NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."