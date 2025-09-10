POR
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
D. Lillard 0
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
D. Mitchell 45
23.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-2 -----
home team logo Jazz 0-3 -----
UTA -2.5, O/U 219.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-2 106.0 PPG 46 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 0-3 113.7 PPG 44 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard 25.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.9 APG 44.4 FG%
D. Mitchell 23.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.2 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
R. Hood
Z. Collins
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 80 35.5 25.8 4.6 6.9 1.1 0.4 2.6 44.4 36.9 91.2 0.9 3.8
C. McCollum 70 33.9 21.0 4.0 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.5 45.9 37.5 82.8 0.9 3.1
J. Nurkic 72 27.4 15.6 10.4 3.2 1.0 1.4 2.3 50.8 10.3 77.3 3.4 7.0
R. Hood 27 24.4 9.6 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.7 45.2 34.5 80.5 0.3 1.4
Z. Collins 77 17.6 6.6 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.9 1.0 47.3 33.1 74.6 1.4 2.8
S. Labissiere 9 7.0 3.4 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 68.4 100.0 50.0 0.6 1.6
G. Trent Jr. 15 7.4 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 32.0 23.8 42.9 0.1 0.7
Total 2 240.0 106.0 46 22.5 8.50 5.00 22.0 42.9 28.8 70.0 12.0 34.0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Exum
T. Bradley
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 77 33.7 23.8 4.1 4.2 1.4 0.4 2.8 43.2 36.2 80.6 0.8 3.3
R. Gobert 81 31.8 15.9 12.9 2.0 0.8 2.3 1.6 66.9 0.0 63.6 3.8 9.0
J. Ingles 82 31.3 12.1 4.0 5.7 1.2 0.2 2.4 44.8 39.1 70.7 0.4 3.6
D. Exum 42 15.8 6.9 1.6 2.6 0.3 0.1 1.2 41.9 29.0 79.1 0.4 1.2
T. Bradley 3 12.0 5.7 5.0 0.3 0.7 0.7 1.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 3.0 2.0
R. O'Neale 82 20.4 5.2 3.5 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.8 47.5 38.6 76.2 0.3 3.2
G. Niang 59 8.7 4.0 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 47.5 41.0 83.3 0.2 1.3
Total 3 240.0 113.7 44 25.7 5.67 3.00 21.0 48.2 33.3 79.7 8.0 36.0
NBA Scores