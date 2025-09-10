No Text
POR
UTA
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
D. Mitchell 45
23.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.2 APG
|Team Stats
|Trail Blazers 0-2
|106.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|22.5 APG
|Jazz 0-3
|113.7 PPG
|44 RPG
|25.7 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Lillard
|25.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|6.9 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
|D. Mitchell
|23.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|4.2 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Lillard
|80
|35.5
|25.8
|4.6
|6.9
|1.1
|0.4
|2.6
|44.4
|36.9
|91.2
|0.9
|3.8
|C. McCollum
|70
|33.9
|21.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|45.9
|37.5
|82.8
|0.9
|3.1
|J. Nurkic
|72
|27.4
|15.6
|10.4
|3.2
|1.0
|1.4
|2.3
|50.8
|10.3
|77.3
|3.4
|7.0
|R. Hood
|27
|24.4
|9.6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|45.2
|34.5
|80.5
|0.3
|1.4
|Z. Collins
|77
|17.6
|6.6
|4.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|1.0
|47.3
|33.1
|74.6
|1.4
|2.8
|S. Labissiere
|9
|7.0
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|68.4
|100.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.6
|G. Trent Jr.
|15
|7.4
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|32.0
|23.8
|42.9
|0.1
|0.7
|Total
|2
|240.0
|106.0
|46
|22.5
|8.50
|5.00
|22.0
|42.9
|28.8
|70.0
|12.0
|34.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Mitchell
|77
|33.7
|23.8
|4.1
|4.2
|1.4
|0.4
|2.8
|43.2
|36.2
|80.6
|0.8
|3.3
|R. Gobert
|81
|31.8
|15.9
|12.9
|2.0
|0.8
|2.3
|1.6
|66.9
|0.0
|63.6
|3.8
|9.0
|J. Ingles
|82
|31.3
|12.1
|4.0
|5.7
|1.2
|0.2
|2.4
|44.8
|39.1
|70.7
|0.4
|3.6
|D. Exum
|42
|15.8
|6.9
|1.6
|2.6
|0.3
|0.1
|1.2
|41.9
|29.0
|79.1
|0.4
|1.2
|T. Bradley
|3
|12.0
|5.7
|5.0
|0.3
|0.7
|0.7
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3.0
|2.0
|R. O'Neale
|82
|20.4
|5.2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.8
|47.5
|38.6
|76.2
|0.3
|3.2
|G. Niang
|59
|8.7
|4.0
|1.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|47.5
|41.0
|83.3
|0.2
|1.3
|Total
|3
|240.0
|113.7
|44
|25.7
|5.67
|3.00
|21.0
|48.2
|33.3
|79.7
|8.0
|36.0