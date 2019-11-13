PHI
76ers pay visit to Magic, former No. 1 pick Fultz

  • Nov 13, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will see a former teammate, Markelle Fultz, when they look to snap a three-game road losing streak during a visit to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid recorded his fifth double-double of the season with his 27-point, 16-rebound performance in Philadelphia's 98-97 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The All-Star center capped the victory with a go-ahead dunk with 13.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, helping the Sixers earn their second win in a row overall.

Ben Simmons scored 15 points in his return from a two-game absence caused by a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Simmons, however, may join Embiid in being spectators on Wednesday with the 76ers playing their first back-to-back set of the season.

Philadelphia power forward Al Horford will draw back in the lineup after he was held out of Tuesday's tilt for rest purposes.

"There was definitely some pushback, but at the end of the day, I trust the people, our medical staff," the 33-year-old Horford said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They're really looking out for me and for all of us."

While the 76ers are 3-3 on the road, Orlando sports the same record at Amway Center after splitting the first two contests of its season-high, five-game homestand.

Fultz, who was traded from Philadelphia in February, will receive his second look at the team that selected him with the top overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old recorded 12 points and five assists in the Magic's 126-94 setback in the preseason.

"It's more exciting going against a team that you played for, brothers that you were with all the time," Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel. "It's a different kind of competition out there."

The Magic's offensive struggles were put on hold Sunday in the first half of a 109-102 loss to Indiana, as Orlando shot 55.3 percent from the floor -- including 8 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

The second half saw a much different result. Orlando was limited to 35.7 percent shooting as the Pacers enjoyed pronounced runs to start the third and fourth quarters.

"I'm surprised. I thought we played a good energetic first half and then we had nothing the last 24 minutes," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "(A) 12-0 to start, our ball movement, which was good in the first half, quick, crisp. ... The extra dribble, the probe to start the third ... crushed us."

Orlando's Evan Fournier shot 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with a team-high 22 points. Despite posting his best game of the young season, the 27-year-old lamented his team's lost chances on the heels of its fifth setback in six games.

"That is definitely disappointing for us to lose that way," Fournier said. "That was a much-needed game for sure. We have a five-game home stretch. We've got to take these wins. We have a tough game coming up, too."

In October 2018, Fournier scored a season-high 31 points in the Magic's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.

Key Players
T. Harris
12 SF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
46.7 Field Goal % 44.0
47.2 Three Point % 43.8
77.1 Free Throw % 84.4
  Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams 3:33
  Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:36
  Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons 3:38
  Mike Scott missed jump shot 3:40
  Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn 3:56
  Michael Carter-Williams missed free throw 3:59
  Shooting foul on Ben Simmons 3:59
+ 2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup, assist by D.J. Augustin 3:59
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin 4:01
  Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:02
+ 3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 4:17
Team Stats
Points 71 70
Field Goals 32-65 (49.2%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 27 27
Team 2 7
Assists 20 18
Steals 4 4
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 1 0
B. Simmons PG 25
16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
A. Gordon PF 00
13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 7-3 109.7 PPG 47.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Magic 3-7 98.1 PPG 46.9 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 13.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 6.8 APG 52.3 FG%
A. Gordon PF 13.6 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.7 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Simmons PG 16 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
A. Gordon PF 13 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
49.2 FG% 41.8
31.6 3PT FG% 36.4
100.0 FT% 72.7
