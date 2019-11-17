IND
BKN

Nets looking for breakthrough against Pacers

  • FLM
  • Nov 17, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets survived one game without Kyrie Irving and may have to do so again, but this time against an opponent they seldom beat.

Irving is dealing with right shoulder impingement and could be sidelined again Monday when the Nets host the Indiana Pacers, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Irving missed his first game of the season due to the injury on Saturday but the Nets made enough plays down the stretch and ended a five-game road trip by dominating the fourth quarter in a 117-111 win over the Chicago Bulls. Spencer Dinwiddie started for Irving alongside Garrett Temple in Brooklyn's backcourt and scored 20 of his 24 points in the final quarter when the Nets shot 61 percent and made 19 of 21 free throws.

"I'm not Kyrie," Dinwiddie said. "He's gonna continue to lead this team and do a great job. I just tried to gauge what needed to be done to win the game. I'm not gonna be Kyrie. Kyrie might win MVP this year."

The Nets went 2-3 on the trip, making several clutch plays Nov. 8 in Portland before losing the next three in Phoenix, Utah, and Denver. They were blown out in Phoenix but blew double-digit leads in Utah and Denver by getting outscored 57-36 in those fourth quarters.

Irving was listed as questionable for the previous two games. He played Thursday against the Nuggets but was held to 17 points. Although he is averaging 28.5 points, he is shooting 36 percent in his last two games and is 4 of 23 from 3-point range in his last three games.

Irving will likely be listed as questionable. If he sits again, the Nets would likely keep the alignment of Dinwiddie and Temple. Temple was elevated to the starting lineup Tuesday when the Nets lost Caris LeVert to right thumb surgery.

Indiana won its fifth straight game in Brooklyn on Oct. 30 when Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points in a 118-108 win. The Pacers were 0-3 entering their first meeting with the Nets but are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Indiana won four straight games before absorbing losses to Houston and Milwaukee in a weekend back-to-back set.

After a 111-102 loss in Houston on Friday, the Pacers followed it up by shooting a season-low 32 percent and getting outscored 31-20 in the fourth quarter of a 102-83 home loss to the Bucks.

The best news to emerge from Saturday was the return of Myles Turner from a right ankle sprain he sustained in the first quarter in Brooklyn. Turner was listed as doubtful but wound up totaling 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes.

"I was just happy to get back out there," Turner said. "I didn't care how many points I scored or what happened tonight, I just wanted to get back out there with my guys. It's been a tough past couple of weeks. It's hard to just sit there and watch."

The Pacers are hoping Malcolm Brogdon can return after sitting out with a sore back. Brogdon torched the Nets for 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the first meeting but exited with a sore back after playing nine minutes on Friday.

Indiana also could be missing Jeremy Lamb, who had 25 points in the first meeting with Brooklyn. Lamb has missed the last six games with a sprained left ankle and has only appeared in five games so far.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
26.4 Min. Per Game 26.4
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
48.9 Field Goal % 41.3
49.1 Three Point % 42.0
82.6 Free Throw % 82.7
  Full timeout called 5:25
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 5:31
  Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:34
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Goga Bitadze 5:40
+ 2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup 5:49
+ 2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 6:07
+ 1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:24
+ 1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 6:24
  Shooting foul on Iman Shumpert 6:24
  Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze 6:31
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:34
Team Stats
Points 40 22
Field Goals 15-43 (34.9%) 8-34 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 21
Offensive 10 1
Defensive 23 16
Team 2 4
Assists 8 3
Steals 3 1
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
6 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 7-6 1822--40
home team logo Nets 5-7 184--22
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 7-6 106.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Nets 5-7 116.8 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday SF 6.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 34.9 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.6 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday SF 9 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34.9 FG% 23.5
30.8 3PT FG% 18.2
85.7 FT% 80.0
Pacers
Starters
J. Holiday
N. Mitrou-Long
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
G. Bitadze
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 9 1 1 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 13 1 0 0 0 1 +14 13
N. Mitrou-Long 7 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0 +18 8
D. Sabonis 6 14 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 2 0 4 10 +14 26
D. McDermott 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1 +22 5
G. Bitadze 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 2 0 2 1 +18 10
On Court
J. Holiday
N. Mitrou-Long
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
G. Bitadze
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 9 1 1 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 13 1 0 0 0 1 +14 13
N. Mitrou-Long 7 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0 +18 8
D. Sabonis 6 14 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 2 0 4 10 +14 26
D. McDermott 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1 +22 5
G. Bitadze 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 2 0 2 1 +18 10
On Bench
T. Leaf
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
T. McConnell
A. Johnson
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Leaf 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 4 +4 4
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McConnell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 33 8 15/43 4/13 6/7 6 59 3 5 3 10 23 +90 66
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
I. Shumpert
N. Claxton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 8 3 1 3/8 2/3 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 0 3 -7 12
J. Harris 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 -2 2
J. Allen 2 7 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 7 -2 11
I. Shumpert 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -18 0
N. Claxton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
On Court
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
I. Shumpert
N. Claxton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 8 3 1 3/8 2/3 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 0 3 -7 12
J. Harris 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 -2 2
J. Allen 2 7 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 7 -2 11
I. Shumpert 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -18 0
N. Claxton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
On Bench
D. Jordan
D. Musa
T. Pinson
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Nwaba
R. Kurucs
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 -16 3
D. Musa 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -6 2
T. Pinson 0 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -11 1
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 17 3 8/34 2/11 4/5 8 62 1 1 4 1 16 -68 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores