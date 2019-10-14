No Text
LAC
MIL
No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|31.0
|Pts. Per Game
|31.0
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|13.2
|Reb. Per Game
|13.2
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|56.4
|43.9
|Three Point %
|56.2
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|59.3
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson
|0:19
|Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:23
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Walton
|0:25
|Mfiondu Kabengele missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez
|0:30
|Defensive rebound by Terance Mann
|0:39
|Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:42
|+ 2
|Terance Mann made jump shot
|0:56
|+ 2
|Pat Connaughton made dunk, assist by Sterling Brown
|1:06
|+ 1
|Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|+ 1
|Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|119
|Field Goals
|33-94 (35.1%)
|44-94 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-32 (25.0%)
|14-36 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|59
|Offensive
|12
|13
|Defensive
|36
|40
|Team
|10
|6
|Assists
|18
|29
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|21
|15
|Fouls
|19
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
K. Leonard SF 2
17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Leonard SF
|25.0 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|5.3 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|31.0 PPG
|13.2 RPG
|5.5 APG
|56.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Leonard SF
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|27 PTS
|11 REB
|4 AST
|
|35.1
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|17
|5
|4
|5/14
|1/2
|6/6
|0
|29
|2
|2
|5
|1
|4
|-18
|29
|I. Zubac
|14
|12
|2
|6/10
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|-2
|29
|P. George
|13
|7
|0
|5/12
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|-25
|16
|P. Beverley
|6
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|-32
|11
|M. Harkless
|3
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-8
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Antetokounmpo
|27
|11
|4
|11/20
|1/4
|4/6
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8
|+7
|42
|K. Middleton
|17
|6
|5
|7/9
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|+14
|33
|E. Bledsoe
|10
|1
|5
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|+28
|21
|W. Matthews
|9
|7
|3
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|+18
|21
|B. Lopez
|6
|3
|0
|2/12
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|+9
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Connaughton
|13
|4
|1
|5/5
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+35
|18
|E. Ilyasova
|13
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|+24
|19
|D. DiVincenzo
|11
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|6/6
|1
|22
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|+15
|20
|G. Hill
|6
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+8
|19
|S. Brown
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|7
|R. Lopez
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|-15
|9
|D. Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|2
|K. Korver
|0
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+13
|9
|F. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|53
|29
|44/94
|14/36
|17/21
|23
|232
|11
|6
|15
|13
|40
|+140
|232