LAC
MIL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
31.0 Pts. Per Game 31.0
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
13.2 Reb. Per Game 13.2
43.6 Field Goal % 56.4
43.9 Three Point % 56.2
85.2 Free Throw % 59.3
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 0:19
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Walton 0:25
  Mfiondu Kabengele missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Terance Mann 0:39
  Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Terance Mann made jump shot 0:56
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made dunk, assist by Sterling Brown 1:06
+ 1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
+ 1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 91 119
Field Goals 33-94 (35.1%) 44-94 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 14-36 (38.9%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 58 59
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 36 40
Team 10 6
Assists 18 29
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 21 15
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 16-7 1528192991
home team logo Bucks 20-3 30223532119
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 16-7 115.5 PPG 49 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Bucks 20-3 121.1 PPG 51.8 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.0 PPG 7.9 RPG 5.3 APG 43.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 31.0 PPG 13.2 RPG 5.5 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 17 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
35.1 FG% 46.8
25.0 3PT FG% 38.9
89.5 FT% 81.0
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
I. Zubac
P. George
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 17 5 4 5/14 1/2 6/6 0 29 2 2 5 1 4 -18 29
I. Zubac 14 12 2 6/10 0/1 2/2 0 24 0 0 1 6 6 -2 29
P. George 13 7 0 5/12 3/6 0/0 4 31 0 1 5 0 7 -25 16
P. Beverley 6 4 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 4 29 1 0 2 2 2 -32 11
M. Harkless 3 3 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 21 2 0 1 0 3 -8 11
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Robinson
M. Kabengele
D. Walton
T. Mann
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
J. Green
J. Motley
L. Shamet
A. Coffey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 11 7 2 3/7 0/0 5/7 3 23 0 1 0 2 5 -26 23
L. Williams 11 1 3 5/13 1/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 5 0 1 -33 13
J. Robinson 6 3 2 3/12 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 3 -6 13
M. Kabengele 5 2 0 2/7 0/3 1/1 0 9 1 0 0 0 2 +6 8
D. Walton 3 1 1 0/2 0/1 3/3 0 9 1 0 0 1 0 +4 7
T. Mann 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 1 +3 3
P. Patterson 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 2 -3 4
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 48 18 33/94 8/32 17/19 19 234 9 4 21 12 36 -140 167
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 27 11 4 11/20 1/4 4/6 3 26 0 0 4 3 8 +7 42
K. Middleton 17 6 5 7/9 3/3 0/0 3 25 0 1 1 0 6 +14 33
E. Bledsoe 10 1 5 4/10 2/4 0/0 2 22 2 0 2 0 1 +28 21
W. Matthews 9 7 3 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 2 5 +18 21
B. Lopez 6 3 0 2/12 0/5 2/2 2 24 0 3 0 0 3 +9 12
Bench
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
G. Hill
S. Brown
R. Lopez
D. Wilson
K. Korver
F. Mason
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 13 4 1 5/5 2/2 1/1 2 21 0 0 1 0 4 +35 18
E. Ilyasova 13 4 1 5/11 1/3 2/2 4 9 0 0 0 2 2 +24 19
D. DiVincenzo 11 5 1 2/7 1/4 6/6 1 22 4 0 2 2 3 +15 20
G. Hill 6 2 4 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 16 3 0 0 1 1 +8 19
S. Brown 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 8 2 0 1 0 1 -8 7
R. Lopez 2 4 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 2 1 3 1 -15 9
D. Wilson 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 -8 2
K. Korver 0 4 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 4 +13 9
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 53 29 44/94 14/36 17/21 23 232 11 6 15 13 40 +140 232
NBA Scores