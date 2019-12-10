DEN
PHI

Nuggets aim to end Sixers' unbeaten home mark

  • FLM
  • Dec 10, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to remain undefeated at home when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Sixers improved to 12-0 at home with a 110-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Philadelphia held on despite committing 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter and seeing the Raptors go on a late surge.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, rookie Matisse Thybulle added a career-best 20 and Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Every home win during the run hasn't been picturesque, but the Sixers simply continue to grind out victories at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia also has won six of its past seven games overall.

"I think we're getting different nights from different guys that are stepping up," Harris said following the Sunday game. "Ben (on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers) was just dominant, and I think everyone was flowing off of that (Saturday). Today, we just came out to get another win, and we look to do that next home game."

All-Star center Joel Embiid struggled Sunday and was benched in the fourth quarter by coach Brett Brown. Embiid committed seven turnovers but did contribute 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"I think that his energy and his presence tonight was good," Brown said of Embiid. "At the end, they pressed and he had some rough decisions. It's unfortunate because for the large part of the game, he's one of the main reasons we won. It won't jump out to you on the statsheet, but it's Joel Embiid and his length. You can feel his presence really affected their rim work."

Thybulle knocked down five 3-pointers and helped carry the Sixers on a night Embiid was off. The University of Washington product has hardly looked like a rookie in recent games.

"I think I'm incredibly blessed," Thybulle said. "I'm so grateful, and to have the guys that we have on this team and to have the opportunity that I have is nothing short of a blessing."

The Nuggets, who already defeated the Sixers earlier this season in Denver, enter play Tuesday having lost four of their past five games.

Denver fell 105-102 on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as Jamal Murray missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt as time expired. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Murray added 21 points.

Jokic averages a double-double (16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds) and also leads the team in assists at 6.1 per game.

Denver's defense allowed 66 points in the paint against the Nets, which was a crucial reason the Nuggets lost again.

"It can't be that easy. We've just got to be stronger down there," Murray said of the team's interior defense. "If you've got to take a foul, take a foul, but that was just the whole game."

The Nuggets have had a difficult time recently getting their offense and defense to mesh in the same game, even though they are holding opponents to an NBA-low 101.9 points per game. Forwards Paul Millsap and Will Barton ranked among the top five in the league's defensive rating stat through the weekend, trailing only Embiid and the Milwaukee Bucks duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe.

Millsap has arguably been the Nuggets' most consistent player all season. It won't always show in the statistics (13 points, 5.9 rebounds per game).

"He's been the quiet unsung hero of our team," coach Michael Malone said. "We've had a lot of younger guys who have been up and down, inconsistent. If you looked at our first 20 games, Paul has been Mr. Consistency for us, and that's what you expect from a 14-year veteran."

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
46.7 Field Goal % 46.0
46.3 Three Point % 45.5
79.6 Free Throw % 81.2
  Full timeout called 6:58
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Gary Harris 6:59
+ 2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Joel Embiid 7:11
+ 2 Paul Millsap made reverse layup, assist by Gary Harris 7:35
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 7:53
  PHI team rebound 7:52
  Tobias Harris missed jump shot 7:51
+ 3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 8:20
  Defensive rebound by Monte Morris 8:27
  Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot, blocked by Paul Millsap 8:30
  Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Tobias Harris 8:37
Team Stats
Points 66 61
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 37
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 20 23
Team 3 7
Assists 23 16
Steals 9 5
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 8 10
Technicals 1 0
W. Barton SG 5
18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
J. Embiid C 21
16 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 14-7 272316-66
home team logo 76ers 17-7 26296-61
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 14-7 106.5 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo 76ers 17-7 110.2 PPG 46.2 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
W. Barton SG 14.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 3.3 APG 44.9 FG%
J. Embiid C 21.9 PPG 12.5 RPG 2.9 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Barton SG 18 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
J. Embiid C 16 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
46.4 FG% 42.6
35.0 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 72.7
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
G. Harris
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 18 4 5 7/14 2/6 2/2 0 24 2 2 0 1 3 +12 36
N. Jokic 11 4 7 5/9 1/3 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 0 4 +18 28
P. Millsap 10 6 0 4/7 0/1 2/2 0 20 2 1 0 2 4 +20 19
G. Harris 8 2 6 3/7 1/4 1/1 2 21 2 0 1 0 2 +16 23
M. Morris 7 3 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 19 1 2 1 0 3 +9 16
On Bench
M. Porter Jr.
J. Grant
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
T. Craig
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Porter Jr. 4 2 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 1 1 -11 6
J. Grant 3 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 1 1 0 0 0 -15 9
M. Beasley 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -14 2
M. Plumlee 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 2 0 2 -13 5
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 -1
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 23 26/56 7/20 7/7 8 135 9 7 8 4 20 +22 143
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
A. Horford
J. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 16 5 5 6/12 0/2 4/4 3 21 0 1 3 1 4 -4 29
T. Harris 12 2 1 4/8 1/2 3/3 2 21 1 1 1 0 2 -3 17
B. Simmons 7 7 4 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 22 1 0 2 2 5 -14 21
A. Horford 2 5 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 17 1 0 4 2 3 -14 6
J. Richardson 0 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 0 -11 2
On Court
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
A. Horford
J. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 16 5 5 6/12 0/2 4/4 3 21 0 1 3 1 4 -4 29
T. Harris 12 2 1 4/8 1/2 3/3 2 21 1 1 1 0 2 -3 17
B. Simmons 7 7 4 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 22 1 0 2 2 5 -14 21
A. Horford 2 5 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 17 1 0 4 2 3 -14 6
J. Richardson 0 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 0 -11 2
On Bench
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 9
M. Thybulle 8 3 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 2 +10 14
F. Korkmaz 6 3 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 3 +11 13
J. Ennis III 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 -7 4
R. Neto 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1 +9 4
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 16 23/54 7/21 8/11 10 140 5 2 11 7 23 -25 119
NBA Scores