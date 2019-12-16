BKN
The New Orleans Pelicans' losing streak has reached a franchise-worst 12 games.

The Pelicans, who haven't won a game since Nov. 21, aim to snap that skid on Tuesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

An offseason of excitement built around the drafting of Zion Williamson has turned into a disastrous campaign. It's unclear when Williamson will make his NBA debut as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

The latest in a series of bad losses was a 130-119 home defeat against Orlando on Sunday. New Orleans trailed by as many as 25 points after coach Alvin Gentry was ejected following two technical fouls in the third quarter.

"I think the frustration boiled over for me," Gentry said. "I've got to do a better job with that."

Gentry said his frustration came from the Magic running away from a one-point halftime lead as well as the cumulative effect of the losing streak. He added that he's not concerned about losing his job.

"I've been in the league 31 years and I don't ever worry about anything that I don't have any control over," Gentry said. "I just know I'm going to come to work every day and do everything I can to get this turned around."

After Tuesday's contest, the Pelicans make a four-game road trip that will keep them away from home through Christmas.

"I've been a part of losing streaks before," guard Jrue Holiday said.

"I also know the other side of it where coming out of it, it feels great. I've also been a part of it where you're on a losing streak and it's negative and that's even worse than what it is now. I feel like that's the biggest part when the cloud is over you, to just remain positive."

The Nets took advantage of a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia team in a 109-89 home victory Sunday. The 76ers center did not play because of an upper respiratory illness.

Brooklyn had 64 points in the paint and attempted a season-low 24 3-pointers one night after making 12 of 46 3-pointers in a 110-102 loss at Toronto.

"What do they do? They take away the 3," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. "If they're going to be up on you at the 3-point line, then it's going to be a rim game where we're attacking the rim. I thought our guys did an excellent job. They took away the 3, we got to the rim a ton."

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his fourth straight game. He has reached the 20-point plateau in seven of his last eight.

The Nets have been playing without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), although they are 10-5 without him.

Forward Wilson Chandler returned Sunday from a 25-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. He had two points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

"Obviously he rebounded it great for us, which is a big thing," Dinwiddie said of Chandler. "Also just having a veteran presence, kicking guys out, inverting the switches so he could guard the bigger body, we could get on the guards and just make an extra pass, ball movement, quick decisions."

Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
B. Ingram
14 SF
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
43.1 Field Goal % 48.7
42.9 Three Point % 49.5
82.8 Free Throw % 83.8
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 0:20
  BKN team rebound 0:29
  Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Personal foul on David Nwaba 0:38
  Offensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:38
  Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram 0:49
  David Nwaba missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 0:59
Team Stats
Points 42 35
Field Goals 16-46 (34.8%) 12-50 (24.0%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 27 23
Team 6 4
Assists 11 11
Steals 2 1
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
14 PTS, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Hayes C 10
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 14-12 2121--42
home team logo Pelicans 6-21 2114--35
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 14-12 111.9 PPG 48 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Pelicans 6-21 112.8 PPG 44.1 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 21.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 6.2 APG 43.0 FG%
J. Hart SG 11.5 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.5 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Dinwiddie PG 14 PTS 0 REB 5 AST
J. Hart SG 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
34.8 FG% 24.0
22.7 3PT FG% 30.0
62.5 FT% 62.5
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
D. Nwaba
J. Harris
J. Allen
T. Waller-Prince
On Bench
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Jordan
T. Pinson
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
N. Claxton
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Pelicans
Starters
J. Hart
J. Hayes
J. Holiday
B. Ingram
L. Ball
On Bench
N. Melli
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Redick
E. Moore
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
F. Jackson
Z. Williamson
