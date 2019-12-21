ORL
Lillard scores 36 as Trail Blazers beat Magic 118-103

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard scored 36 points, CJ McCollum had 31 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 118-103 on Friday night.

Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.

Hassan Whiteside added 10 points and 17 rebounds for Portland in his 13th straight double-double.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland's backcourt took over in the third quarter. Lillard had 16 points and three assists in the period, helping the Blazers build a 93-75 lead. McCollum scored 10 points in the quarter.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.4 Field Goal % 45.0
43.8 Three Point % 44.6
83.9 Free Throw % 90.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Discontinue dribble turnover on Amile Jefferson 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Amile Jefferson 0:33
  Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
+ 3 Melvin Frazier Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 0:55
  Defensive rebound by Melvin Frazier Jr. 1:06
  Mario Hezonja missed turnaround jump shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja 1:18
  Khem Birch missed jump shot 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Amile Jefferson 1:37
  Anfernee Simons missed jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 103 118
Field Goals 39-106 (36.8%) 42-84 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 17-36 (47.2%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 61 58
Offensive 18 11
Defensive 30 43
Team 13 4
Assists 21 16
Steals 14 4
Blocks 5 11
Turnovers 10 20
Fouls 16 25
Technicals 0 1
N. Vucevic C 9
23 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
36 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 12-17 13313128103
home team logo Trail Blazers 13-16 31263625118
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 12-17 103.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 13-16 112.6 PPG 46.5 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 17.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.5 APG 44.4 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 7.6 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 23 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 36 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
36.8 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 47.2
69.2 FT% 89.5
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
M. Fultz
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 23 12 1 9/20 0/3 5/7 2 33 6 2 0 4 8 -23 45
E. Fournier 16 2 3 7/17 1/5 1/2 1 29 1 0 0 0 2 -21 25
A. Gordon 11 11 4 4/17 0/2 3/4 2 29 0 1 0 6 5 -9 31
M. Fultz 10 2 4 4/7 1/1 1/2 4 26 1 0 2 0 2 -16 19
J. Isaac 10 4 0 3/9 1/1 3/4 3 30 4 2 3 1 3 -20 17
Bench
D. Augustin
T. Ross
M. Frazier Jr.
W. Iwundu
M. Bamba
A. Jefferson
M. Carter-Williams
K. Birch
A. Aminu
B. Johnson
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 17 1 3 6/16 2/8 3/4 0 29 0 0 1 0 1 +1 23
T. Ross 9 2 0 3/11 1/6 2/3 3 22 1 0 2 1 1 -2 10
M. Frazier Jr. 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +3 4
W. Iwundu 2 3 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 3 0 +2 11
M. Bamba 2 6 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 3 3 +5 13
A. Jefferson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 +3 1
M. Carter-Williams 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 2 -1 3
K. Birch 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 48 21 39/106 7/28 18/26 16 236 14 5 10 18 30 -75 202
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
K. Bazemore
H. Whiteside
C. Anthony
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 36 3 6 13/21 7/13 3/3 1 36 1 0 5 0 3 +28 47
C. McCollum 31 8 4 12/20 4/8 3/3 0 37 1 0 2 0 8 +8 46
K. Bazemore 11 4 0 4/8 2/4 1/1 1 32 1 1 3 0 4 +18 14
H. Whiteside 10 17 1 3/9 0/1 4/6 5 32 0 5 5 3 14 +22 29
C. Anthony 5 6 0 1/6 1/2 2/2 2 9 0 3 1 3 3 +14 13
Bench
S. Labissiere
A. Simons
G. Trent Jr.
A. Tolliver
M. Hezonja
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Labissiere 8 5 3 2/4 0/0 4/4 3 23 0 2 1 2 3 0 20
A. Simons 8 6 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 2 4 -3 15
G. Trent Jr. 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 1 -6 6
A. Tolliver 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 5 18 1 0 1 1 0 -6 6
M. Hezonja 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 0 3 0 3
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 54 16 42/84 17/36 17/19 25 235 4 11 20 11 43 +75 199
NBA Scores