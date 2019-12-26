NY
Knicks hold Nets to NBA season-low 27% shooting, win 94-82

  AP
  Dec 26, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Julius Randle had 33 points and eight rebounds, and the New York Knicks forced the Brooklyn Nets into the worst shooting performance in the NBA this season in a 94-82 victory Thursday night.

Brooklyn finished 21 of 78 (26.9%) from the field. Chicago had the previous worst shooting game this season when it hit 29.9% against Toronto exactly two months earlier.

Marcus Morris added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Elfrid Payton scored 13 points as New York won for the first time in three meetings with Brooklyn this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points but was only 5 for 15 for the Nets.

The game was originally ticketed for a national television audience on TNT before it was recently pulled, which turned out to be a wise decision because it was anything but must-see TV.

It even lacked the usual energy of a matchup between the city rivals, when there's almost always noise because both teams have plenty of fans in the building. The crowd was still big, but there were simply too many long spells when there was nothing to cheer.

The Nets hadn't played since Saturday and couldn't shake off their holiday rust. Randle scored 12 points in the first quarter, when his five baskets were as many as the Nets. Brooklyn shot 21% for the period and the Knicks led 24-15.

That wasn't the Nets' only bad quarter. After they had cut it to 46-41 at halftime, they came out for the third and took more than eight minutes to make a basket. That allowed the Knicks to break it open with an 18-4 burst that extended an eight-point lead to 71-49 on Payton's layup.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finally gave the Nets their first basket with a 3-pointer with 3:52 to play in the period, and he hit another later in the quarter, finishing with half of Brooklyn's baskets in the period as it went 4 for 12.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Morris and C Taj Gibson were back in the starting lineup after missing the loss to Washington on Monday. Morris had a sore left Achilles tendon and Gibson was ill. G Dennis Smith Jr. was out with a strained left oblique. ... Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson reported no change for Kyrie Irving, who missed his 19th straight game with a right shoulder injury. He said the All-Star point guard continues to work out on the court but they haven't gotten to the point where they can add contact, which would be the next step. He added that the Nets aren't at the point where they're thinking Irving will need surgery on the shoulder.

CARIS CLOSE

Starting Nets guard Caris LeVert is moving closer to returning from right thumb surgery in November. Atkinson said LeVert just needs a little more work involving contact before he is ready to rejoin the lineup. He has missed the last 21 games. ''He did a lot of contact today,'' Atkinson said. ''Probably need a couple more of those sessions until he and our medical team, performance team feels like he's ready to go, but obviously getting much closer.''

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Washington on Saturday.

Nets: Visit Houston on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
45.4 Field Goal % 43.2
45.1 Three Point % 43.4
69.1 Free Throw % 82.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Shooting foul on Bobby Portis 0:26
  Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 0:26
  Henry Ellenson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
  Turnover on Kadeem Allen 0:40
  Offensive foul on Kadeem Allen 0:40
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson 1:00
Team Stats
Points 94 82
Field Goals 37-92 (40.2%) 21-78 (26.9%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 13-50 (26.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 27-36 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 66 59
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 47 41
Team 6 9
Assists 16 17
Steals 6 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
33 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
25 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 8-24 2422331594
home team logo Nets 16-14 1526202182
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 8-24 103.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Nets 16-14 111.9 PPG 48.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 17.9 PPG 8.6 RPG 3.2 APG 44.9 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 22.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 6.2 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 33 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 25 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
40.2 FG% 26.9
31.0 3PT FG% 26.0
73.3 FT% 75.0
Knicks
Starters
J. Randle
M. Morris
E. Payton
R. Barrett
T. Gibson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 33 8 2 14/26 5/9 0/0 3 35 0 0 2 1 7 +25 43
M. Morris 22 8 2 8/16 1/4 5/5 2 34 0 0 1 1 7 +17 33
E. Payton 13 7 4 6/12 1/4 0/1 3 31 1 0 1 1 6 +25 28
R. Barrett 5 7 2 2/10 1/4 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 3 4 +20 15
T. Gibson 0 4 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 1 3 0 5
Bench
M. Robinson
K. Knox
F. Ntilikina
B. Portis
D. Dotson
K. Allen
I. Brazdeikis
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
A. Trier
I. Rabb
D. Smith Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 10 10 1 4/6 0/0 2/5 2 28 1 2 0 5 5 +12 25
K. Knox 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 13 1 0 2 0 3 -5 6
F. Ntilikina 3 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 5 14 1 0 1 0 0 -7 5
B. Portis 2 8 1 0/6 0/4 2/2 4 18 0 0 1 1 7 -7 11
D. Dotson 2 5 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 0 5 -12 11
K. Allen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 -6 -1
I. Brazdeikis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 60 16 37/92 9/29 11/15 27 236 6 2 13 13 47 +60 181
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
G. Temple
J. Allen
T. Waller-Prince
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 25 8 3 5/15 3/9 12/17 3 31 0 0 5 0 8 -10 34
J. Harris 8 6 2 3/12 2/7 0/0 1 31 0 0 0 1 5 -8 18
G. Temple 7 9 1 2/10 2/7 1/2 0 29 0 0 0 2 7 -5 18
J. Allen 4 6 2 0/2 0/0 4/6 2 26 1 1 2 3 3 -16 14
T. Waller-Prince 3 5 2 1/10 1/10 0/0 2 27 0 1 1 1 4 -13 12
Bench
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Jordan
R. Kurucs
W. Chandler
T. Pinson
D. Musa
H. Ellenson
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
D. Nwaba
N. Claxton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 10 2 1 2/3 2/3 4/4 2 20 2 1 1 1 1 -11 16
D. Jordan 8 6 1 2/6 0/0 4/5 1 17 0 0 2 0 6 -1 14
R. Kurucs 8 3 0 2/4 2/2 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 1 2 +1 10
W. Chandler 4 4 2 2/9 0/6 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 4 -10 11
T. Pinson 3 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 0 1 +2 10
D. Musa 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
H. Ellenson 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 50 17 21/78 13/50 27/36 19 233 3 3 13 9 41 -60 159
