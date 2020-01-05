CHI
DAL

Mavs, Bulls face off looking to cure lingering ills

  • FLM
  • Jan 05, 2020

Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic enters Monday's home game against the Chicago Bulls with a franchise-record 10 triple-doubles for a season.

But according to coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic also brings with him a bevy of bruises as teams continue to take a physical approach to defending the 6-foot-7 standout.

"He's handling it well, but teams are taking liberties on him," Carlisle told reporters recently.

"Look, we saw it with Dirk (Nowitzki) for 20 years here, my 11 years, all the time. Taking physical liberties on him, trying to knock him down and beat him up, stuff like that. It's not good. He's handling it very well, but it's happening every game."

Carlisle raised these concerns before tipoff Saturday, then the Mavericks' play in the game brought new concerns. After falling behind 20 points in the first half, the Mavs fought back and led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter. But Dallas blew that lead and fell 123-120 in overtime to the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte entered that game nine games under .500. Chicago enters Monday's contest 10 games under .500 as the season nears its midway point. The loss dropped Dallas' record to 10-8 at American Airlines Center this season as the team moved to 1-1 on a season-high, six-game homestand.

"Look, we built a (12-point) lead in the fourth quarter and let it slip away," Carlisle said. "That's on all of us."

The Bulls have lost four of their last five, including three straight, while continually trying to remedy familiar struggles.

Chicago trailed by just three points at halftime of its latest setback, Saturday's 111-104 home loss to the Boston Celtics, before faltering again in the third quarter. Boston rolled to 46.2-percent shooting -- including 60-percent accuracy from long range -- in the third while outscoring the Bulls 30-21.

"We've got to be locked in, have more of a sense of urgency," Bulls guard Kris Dunn said. "We have to have the awareness to understand that we have been poor in the third quarter. It starts on the defensive end, and everything will take care of itself."

In another sequence reminiscent of many of the team's losses, the Bulls rallied in the fourth, drawing to within 95-92 with 7:21 to go after trailing by 16 points early in the final quarter. Ultimately, however, the third-quarter woes added up as the Bulls fell to 1-14 against teams over .500.

"The ball stopped moving. Bodies stopped moving," Chicago coach Jim Boylen said. "I don't know. It's something we've been working on. It's part of it. Part of what we're learning about as a team and growing with."

Chicago forward Chandler Hutchison remains out with a right shoulder injury but is eyeing a return after playing for the team's G League affiliate on Friday night. Hutchison has missed 17 consecutive games and last appeared for the Bulls on Nov. 27.

The Bulls will look to contain Doncic, who has scored no less than 19 points in each of the past six games and struck for 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Hornets.

Chicago and Dallas are set to conclude the season series on March 2 at United Center.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
29.4 Pts. Per Game 29.4
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
42.7 Field Goal % 47.4
42.4 Three Point % 47.2
81.4 Free Throw % 81.0
  Turnover on Zach LaVine 3:11
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford 3:17
  Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:20
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 3:34
  Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:36
+ 2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 3:46
+ 2 Zach LaVine made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 4:04
+ 2 Maxi Kleber made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 4:16
+ 2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 4:30
  Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky 4:32
  Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Zach LaVine 4:36
Team Stats
Points 98 110
Field Goals 41-89 (46.1%) 41-79 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 14-38 (36.8%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 46 45
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 27 30
Team 4 5
Assists 22 23
Steals 9 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
T. Satoransky SG 31
11 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
36 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 13-23 2728271698
home team logo Mavericks 22-13 33282722110
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 13-23 105.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Mavericks 22-13 116.6 PPG 47.8 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 15.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.6 APG 41.7 FG%
L. Doncic SF 29.4 PPG 9.7 RPG 8.9 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
L. Doncic SF 36 PTS 11 REB 9 AST
46.1 FG% 51.9
25.9 3PT FG% 36.8
81.8 FT% 82.4
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
D. Gafford
K. Dunn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 20 9 0 8/16 2/8 2/2 1 33 1 0 1 2 7 -6 29
Z. LaVine 18 5 6 9/20 0/5 0/0 2 35 3 2 3 1 4 -15 37
T. Satoransky 11 5 12 3/11 1/4 4/4 3 31 1 0 1 3 2 -10 40
D. Gafford 11 6 0 5/5 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 2 0 2 4 -4 19
K. Dunn 4 1 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 0 0 1 +1 9
On Court
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
D. Gafford
K. Dunn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 20 9 0 8/16 2/8 2/2 1 33 1 0 1 2 7 -6 29
Z. LaVine 18 5 6 9/20 0/5 0/0 2 35 3 2 3 1 4 -15 37
T. Satoransky 11 5 12 3/11 1/4 4/4 3 31 1 0 1 3 2 -10 40
D. Gafford 11 6 0 5/5 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 2 0 2 4 -4 19
K. Dunn 4 1 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 0 0 1 +1 9
On Bench
C. White
T. Young
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
M. Strus
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 15 0 1 6/10 3/5 0/1 2 21 0 0 2 0 0 -15 15
T. Young 11 9 1 5/10 1/1 0/0 1 27 3 1 0 3 6 -8 26
S. Harrison 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 1 0 1 0 0 4
C. Hutchison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 42 22 41/89 7/27 9/11 19 201 9 7 9 15 27 -55 179
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 36 11 9 13/22 5/9 5/7 2 31 0 1 2 1 10 +12 64
D. Powell 16 6 1 6/6 0/0 4/4 3 26 1 0 1 3 3 +6 24
D. Finney-Smith 8 4 2 3/10 2/6 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 1 3 +9 16
M. Kleber 7 2 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 24 1 1 1 0 2 +17 12
D. Wright 6 5 2 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 21 0 1 1 2 3 0 15
On Court
L. Doncic
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 36 11 9 13/22 5/9 5/7 2 31 0 1 2 1 10 +12 64
D. Powell 16 6 1 6/6 0/0 4/4 3 26 1 0 1 3 3 +6 24
D. Finney-Smith 8 4 2 3/10 2/6 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 1 3 +9 16
M. Kleber 7 2 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 24 1 1 1 0 2 +17 12
D. Wright 6 5 2 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 21 0 1 1 2 3 0 15
On Bench
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
S. Curry
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 11 2 0 4/11 1/6 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 2 -4 13
J. Brunson 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 1 0 1 2 0 14
S. Curry 4 2 3 2/8 0/6 0/0 2 20 0 1 2 1 1 +8 11
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 40 23 41/79 14/38 14/17 12 183 6 5 13 10 30 +48 169
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores