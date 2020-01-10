ORL
PHO

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. Booker
1 SG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
45.2 Field Goal % 50.9
45.3 Three Point % 51.0
77.1 Free Throw % 91.6
  ORL team rebound 0:00
  Markelle Fultz missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz 0:00
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
  PHO team rebound 0:06
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Wes Iwundu 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Devin Booker 0:07
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross 0:15
Team Stats
Points 94 98
Field Goals 33-89 (37.1%) 33-79 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 58 52
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 35 35
Team 9 8
Assists 15 19
Steals 9 10
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
18 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
R. Rubio PG 11
11 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 18-21 2523271994
home team logo Suns 15-23 2731192198
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 18-21 103.7 PPG 45 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Suns 15-23 113.9 PPG 43.3 RPG 28.2 APG
Key Players
E. Fournier SG 18.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.2 APG 47.6 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.5 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Fournier SG 28 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
D. Booker SG 24 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
37.1 FG% 41.8
27.3 3PT FG% 32.1
79.2 FT% 88.5
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
M. Fultz
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 28 3 1 9/21 3/11 7/8 2 37 3 0 3 1 2 +1 33
N. Vucevic 18 13 3 8/21 2/6 0/1 3 33 2 0 3 5 8 -3 36
M. Fultz 15 6 6 6/13 0/0 3/4 5 30 1 0 4 1 5 -3 30
K. Birch 6 11 1 2/4 0/0 2/3 3 29 0 1 2 3 8 +3 18
W. Iwundu 4 3 1 1/7 0/1 2/2 5 27 0 1 1 2 1 -4 9
Total 94 49 15 33/89 9/33 19/24 23 235 9 6 14 14 35 -20 174
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
D. Saric
A. Baynes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 24 3 5 7/15 4/8 6/6 1 36 3 0 3 0 3 +7 37
K. Oubre Jr. 22 9 0 8/13 3/7 3/4 3 34 0 1 1 0 9 +5 31
R. Rubio 11 7 10 2/9 0/1 7/9 4 34 3 1 2 2 5 +6 40
D. Saric 9 2 0 3/6 1/3 2/2 2 20 1 0 3 1 1 -9 9
A. Baynes 8 5 1 2/4 0/1 4/4 4 17 0 0 2 3 2 0 13
Total 98 44 19 33/79 9/28 23/26 21 236 10 8 14 9 35 +20 184
NBA Scores