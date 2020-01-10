No Text
ORL
PHO
No Text
Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. Booker
1 SG
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|26.2
|Pts. Per Game
|26.2
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|45.3
|Three Point %
|51.0
|77.1
|Free Throw %
|91.6
|ORL team rebound
|0:00
|Markelle Fultz missed dunk
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|0:00
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|+ 1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:06
|PHO team rebound
|0:06
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:06
|Personal foul on Wes Iwundu
|0:06
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|0:07
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|0:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|98
|Field Goals
|33-89 (37.1%)
|33-79 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-33 (27.3%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|23-26 (88.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|52
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|35
|35
|Team
|9
|8
|Assists
|15
|19
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|6
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
N. Vucevic C 9
18 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
R. Rubio PG 11
11 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
|Key Players
|
|E. Fournier SG
|18.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
|D. Booker SG
|26.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|6.5 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Fournier SG
|28 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Booker SG
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|88.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Fournier
|28
|3
|1
|9/21
|3/11
|7/8
|2
|37
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|+1
|33
|N. Vucevic
|18
|13
|3
|8/21
|2/6
|0/1
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|36
|M. Fultz
|15
|6
|6
|6/13
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|-3
|30
|K. Birch
|6
|11
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|+3
|18
|W. Iwundu
|4
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|-4
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Ross
|18
|2
|0
|6/16
|3/12
|3/4
|0
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-9
|22
|J. Magette
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|10
|A. Jefferson
|2
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-3
|8
|M. Bamba
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|8
|D. Augustin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Aminu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Isaac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|49
|15
|33/89
|9/33
|19/24
|23
|235
|9
|6
|14
|14
|35
|-20
|174
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Booker
|24
|3
|5
|7/15
|4/8
|6/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|+7
|37
|K. Oubre Jr.
|22
|9
|0
|8/13
|3/7
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|+5
|31
|R. Rubio
|11
|7
|10
|2/9
|0/1
|7/9
|4
|34
|3
|1
|2
|2
|5
|+6
|40
|D. Saric
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|-9
|9
|A. Baynes
|8
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Ayton
|13
|9
|1
|6/16
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|+4
|26
|T. Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|M. Bridges
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+17
|10
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|6
|E. Okobo
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|8
|F. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lecque
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|44
|19
|33/79
|9/28
|23/26
|21
|236
|10
|8
|14
|9
|35
|+20
|184