All eyes on Leonard, Ingram as Clippers visit Pelicans

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Kawhi Leonard is on a roll offensively.

So is Brandon Ingram.

The two will be center stage when Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday afternoon.

Leonard has scored more than 30 points in four consecutive games. He had 22 in the first half on his way to 32 as the Clippers coasted to a 122-95 victory over visiting Orlando on Thursday night.

"My teammates are being aggressive, getting me open looks as well, just creating a chain reaction," Leonard said.

Two nights earlier, Leonard had a season-high 43 points in 29 minutes in a 128-103 home victory against Cleveland.

"He's getting more used to playing with new guys on the floor and where they're at, and they're starting to get used to him," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. "And you can just see it growing."

Leonard didn't play while he rested his surgically repaired knee in the Pelicans' 132-127 victory in New Orleans on Nov. 14. That was Paul George's first game with the Clippers.

Ten days after the first meeting, the teams met again in Los Angeles and Leonard and George both played, but it was Montrezl Harrell, who made the biggest difference, tying a career high with 34 points in the Clippers' 134-109 win.

On Saturday, the Clippers likely will be without George, who has missed the last four games due to a strained left hamstring.

"They're a very good basketball team, obviously," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "With Kawhi you're talking about a guy who has been an MVP in two Finals. He makes a huge difference when he's out on the floor -- offensively and defensively.

Ingram returned from a one game-absence due to right knee soreness to score a career-high 49 points as host New Orleans ended Utah's 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory Thursday.

"To be honest with you, it doesn't surprise me that much," Gentry said of Ingram's performance. "I just think that the way he works and the way he's gotten better and worked on his craft -- sooner or later he was going to have a game like this. I thought he did everything we asked him to do. He just played a terrific game. I think you're going to see more of those games like that."

Center Derrick Favors returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain and contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds against his former team. The Pelicans prevailed even though guards Jrue Holiday (elbow) and JJ Redick (hamstring) remained sidelined.

Ingram's jumper gave New Orleans a one-point lead with 0.2 seconds in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz lobbed the ball toward Rudy Gobert and Jaxson Hayes was called for a foul. Gobert missed the first free throw but made the second to send the game into overtime.

The Pelicans remained confident entering the overtime and after falling behind by five points, they finished the game on an 11-0 run.

"It was great," Gentry said. "They said, 'Don't worry about it, we'll win the game in overtime.' They said, 'Don't worry about it -- we'll dig in, we'll find a way to win.'"

The Pelicans, who have won nine of their last 12, are awaiting No. 1 overall draft choice Zion Williamson's NBA debut next Wednesday against San Antonio.

--Field Level Media

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 25
NO Pelicans 24

Time Team Play Score
2:22   Personal foul  
2:22 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 25-24
2:26   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:28   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:34   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
2:57 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 23-24
3:01   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:05   Lou Williams missed layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
3:13   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hart  
3:25 +2 Landry Shamet made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 23-22
3:28   Bad pass turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
3:42 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 21-22
3:54 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 19-22
3:56   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:59   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:09   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:17   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:31   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:48   Brandon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:48   NO team rebound  
4:48   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:48   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:04   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +2 Lonzo Ball made floating jump shot 19-19
5:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:33   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   LAC team rebound  
5:48   Lonzo Ball missed free throw  
5:48   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
5:48 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 19-17
5:49   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
5:58 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 19-15
6:14 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 19-12
6:27   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:40   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
7:02 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 17-12
7:14 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 14-12
7:32 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 14-10
7:34   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
7:46   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:54   Ivica Zubac missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:08   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
8:18   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
8:25   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
8:38 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 12-10
8:56 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 10-10
9:10 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 10-8
9:25 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
9:33   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
9:37   Ivica Zubac missed jump shot  
9:58 +2 Derrick Favors made hook shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 7-5
10:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:11   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-3
10:30 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 7-1
10:30   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
10:30 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 6-1
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:44   Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:44 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 4-1
10:44   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
10:59   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
11:29   Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:29 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
11:29   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
11:45 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
46.8 Field Goal % 48.1
46.5 Three Point % 48.0
89.1 Free Throw % 85.2
  Personal foul 2:22
+ 2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 2:22
  Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet 2:26
  Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:28
  Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball 2:33
  Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup 2:34
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 2:57
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 3:01
  Lou Williams missed layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball 3:05
  Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hart 3:13
+ 2 Landry Shamet made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 3:25
Team Stats
Points 23 24
Field Goals 9-21 (42.9%) 10-15 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 14
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 6 12
Team 1 1
Assists 8 7
Steals 4 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 7
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
12 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
L. Ball PG 2
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 29-13 25---25
home team logo Pelicans 16-26 24---24
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 29-13 115.8 PPG 48.3 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Pelicans 16-26 113.8 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 26.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 5.0 APG 46.5 FG%
L. Ball PG 12.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 6.1 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
L. Ball PG 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 66.7
30.0 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 20.0
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
L. Shamet
P. Beverley
M. Harrell
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 12 0 2 5/7 1/2 1/1 0 9 2 0 0 0 0 -1 18
L. Shamet 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 -1 9
P. Beverley 3 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 1 -1 10
M. Harrell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
L. Williams 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
On Court
K. Leonard
L. Shamet
P. Beverley
M. Harrell
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 12 0 2 5/7 1/2 1/1 0 9 2 0 0 0 0 -1 18
L. Shamet 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 -1 9
P. Beverley 3 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 1 -1 10
M. Harrell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
L. Williams 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
On Bench
P. George
P. Patterson
M. Harkless
J. Green
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
J. Robinson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 7 8 9/21 3/10 2/3 4 30 4 0 2 1 6 -2 42
Pelicans
Starters
L. Ball
B. Ingram
E. Moore
J. Hart
J. Hayes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Ball 10 4 2 4/5 2/3 0/1 1 9 1 1 2 0 4 +1 18
B. Ingram 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 2 +1 10
E. Moore 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
J. Hart 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 2 +1 2
J. Hayes 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 +1 4
On Court
L. Ball
B. Ingram
E. Moore
J. Hart
J. Hayes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Ball 10 4 2 4/5 2/3 0/1 1 9 1 1 2 0 4 +1 18
B. Ingram 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 2 +1 10
E. Moore 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
J. Hart 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 2 +1 2
J. Hayes 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 +1 4
On Bench
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
Z. Williamson
N. Melli
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alexander-Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Melli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 13 7 10/15 3/7 1/5 2 30 2 1 7 1 12 +2 35
