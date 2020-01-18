IND
Pacers open five-game road trip against Nuggets

  • Jan 18, 2020

The Indiana Pacers might have created a monster; now they must try to slay it Sunday night when they visit the Denver Nuggets.

The clubs will be meeting for the second time in 18 days, with the Nuggets having prevailed 126-114 at Indiana earlier this month.

That Denver win was made possible by Michael Porter Jr.'s season-best, 25-point explosion off the bench in just 23 minutes.

Porter, who missed all of last season and all but three games of his one and only college season at Missouri because of a back injury, totaled just 87 points in Denver's first 30 games this season before going for 11 and 19 in consecutive outings against Memphis and Sacramento in December.

Two games later, he had his big break-out night against the Pacers, hitting 11 of his 12 shots, beginning an eight-game run in which he's averaged 11.0 points on 66-percent shooting overall and 50-percent accuracy on 3-pointers.

Porter has added consistency to his earlier flashes of brilliance of late, scoring 13, 19 and 18 points in Denver's last three games, all of which the Nuggets have won.

He had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 134-131 overtime win at Golden State.

"Think about Michael Porter," Nuggets coach Michael Malone gushed to reporters after the game. "The sky is the limit for that kid."

Porter was just glad to get an opportunity to play meaningful minutes late in a close game.

"With this many talented guys, to put up that line is pretty special for me being a rookie and everything," he told reporters. "My teammates were finding me in the right spots and it was all clicking tonight. I was trying to make the right plays and help the team get the win."

The Nuggets were able to extend their winning streak to three games despite the absence of three starters -- Paul Millsap (bruised left knee), Gary Harris (strained right adductor) and Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle).

Of the three, Millsap, who has sat out five straight, is the most likely to face the Pacers.

Indiana has won four in a row as it embarks on a five-game Western swing. The club will make the short trip to Utah for the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

As Indiana anxiously awaits the season debut of injured Victor Oladipo, the team has been getting a surprising offensive boost of late from T.J. Warren.

The off-season acquisition from Phoenix had a team-high 28 points when the Pacers completed a home-and-home sweep of Minnesota in a 116-114 home win on Friday night.

He went for 20 points in the earlier meeting with Denver, part of a 14-game stretch in which he's averaged 19.1 points, shooting 53 percent from the field.

"Just fortunate to be on a team like this," he noted earlier this week. "As the season keeps going, we get Vic back and it's going to be a good team that's hard to deal with come April. I'm just excited to see what a full team is capable of doing."

--Field Level Media

4th Quarter
IND Pacers 35
DEN Nuggets 24

Time Team Play Score
0:36   Full timeout called  
0:36 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 109-105
0:36   DEN team rebound  
0:36   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:36   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
0:43 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving dunk 109-104
1:02 +1 Will Barton made free throw 107-104
1:02   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
1:02 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot 107-103
1:08 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 107-101
1:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 104-101
1:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 104-100
1:20   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
1:30 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by Doug McDermott 104-99
1:45   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
1:45   IND team rebound  
1:45   Mason Plumlee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:45   DEN team rebound  
1:45   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:45   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
1:45   DEN team rebound  
1:47   Will Barton missed driving layup  
1:57   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
2:16 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 102-99
2:37 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 100-99
2:38   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
2:42   Nikola Jokic missed fade-away jump shot  
3:05 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 100-97
3:05   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:08   T.J. Warren missed layup  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:15   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:19   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:33   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
3:48   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 98-97
4:29 +2 Jerami Grant made layup, assist by Will Barton 95-97
4:51 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 95-95
4:52   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:56   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
5:09   Backcourt turnover on Torrey Craig  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:26   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-95
5:39 +1 Torrey Craig made 1st of 2 free throws 93-94
5:39   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
6:02 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 93-93
6:14   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Beasley  
6:20   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Malik Beasley  
6:31 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk 91-93
6:31   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:33   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
6:59 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 91-91
7:10   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:13   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
7:27 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 89-91
7:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
7:34   Michael Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:55 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 86-91
8:10 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 83-91
8:28   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
8:30   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made driving layup 83-89
8:47   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:51   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:10   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 83-87
9:45 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 80-87
9:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:56   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Out of bounds turnover on Mason Plumlee  
10:24   Turnover on Myles Turner  
10:24   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
10:32   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:36   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
10:50 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk 80-85
10:50   Offensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
10:52   Aaron Holiday missed layup  
11:00 +2 Mason Plumlee made dunk 78-85
11:00   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
11:06   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
11:18 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-83
11:18 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 77-83
11:18   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
11:36 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by PJ Dozier 76-83
11:49 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 76-81

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 30
DEN Nuggets 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:10 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 74-81
0:30 +2 PJ Dozier made jump shot 71-81
0:37 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup, assist by Doug McDermott 71-79
0:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:49   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:09 +2 Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by PJ Dozier 69-79
1:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:20   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
1:28   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
1:43 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 69-77
1:57 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-77
1:57 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 66-76
1:57   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:01   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Jerami Grant  
2:16 +2 PJ Dozier made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 66-75
2:35 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 66-73
2:46 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-73
2:46 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 64-72
2:46   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:03 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 64-71
3:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 62-71
3:40 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 62-69
3:57 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 60-69
4:15 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 60-67
4:27 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 58-67
4:33   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:41   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:16 +2 Monte Morris made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 58-65
5:30 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 58-63
5:45   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Will Barton  
6:05 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-63
6:05 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 56-62
6:05   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
6:21 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made fade-away jump shot 56-61
6:22   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:25   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
6:35   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
6:51 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 54-61
7:09   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:12   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:23 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
7:23   DEN team rebound  
7:23   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:23   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:40 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 54-57
7:52   IND team rebound  
7:54   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-57
8:12 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
8:12   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:26   Jerami Grant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:26   DEN team rebound  
8:26   Jerami Grant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:26   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:38   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:50   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +3 Domantas Sabonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 50-57
9:29   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:31   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
9:45   Turnover on Myles Turner  
9:45   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
9:56   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Myles Turner  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
10:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 47-57
10:48   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
10:52   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 47-55
11:17 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 47-53
11:17   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
11:17 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 46-53
11:35 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 44-53
11:38   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:43   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
DEN Nuggets 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   Will Barton missed finger-roll layup  
0:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 44-50
0:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 42-50
0:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:34   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:51   Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:51 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
0:51   Personal foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:59 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
0:59 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
0:59   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
1:13 +1 Torrey Craig made free throw 40-47
1:13   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
1:13 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 40-46
1:15   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:19   Myles Turner missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
1:33 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 40-44
1:34   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:37   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
1:44   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:09   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
2:24 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
2:24   DEN team rebound  
2:24   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:24   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
2:49 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
3:03 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving dunk, assist by Monte Morris 37-41
3:27 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 37-39
3:33   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:34   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
3:57 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
3:57 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-38
3:57   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:22