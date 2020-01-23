LAC
The Miami Heat, owners of the NBA's best home record this season, will play host to the road-weary Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Miami, which is 20-1 at American Airlines Arena this season, has won its last two home games in overtime. In fact, the Heat also lead the league with an 8-0 record in OT.

The only stain on Miami's home mark this season came Dec. 13, when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat 113-110.

In Wednesday's 134-129 win over the Washington Wizards, the Heat received excellent bench production -- 74 points, 19 rebounds and 16 assists. The reserves were led by Tyler Herro (25 points) and Goran Dragic (22 points, 10 assists).

Miami's reserves on Wednesday also included Kelly Olynyk (14 points) and James Johnson (seven points).

Johnson started this season inactive as the Heat organization said he reported to camp out of prime condition. To his credit, Johnson has worked hard to get back in the good graces of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

"I don't blame anybody else," Johnson said. "I have the utmost respect for Coach 'Spo.' If you are in that position (being out of shape), then you probably did it to yourself."

Johnson has played in seven straight games. Before that, he had played in just seven of 37 contests.

"I never let myself get in a bad place mentally," Johnson said. "I remain focused and worked. I had to look in the mirror, and I did."

Miami's current starting lineup features Jimmy Butler, who leads the team in points (20.3), assists (6.5) and steals (1.8); Rookie of the Year candidate Kendrick Nunn; 3-point shooter Duncan Robinson and post players Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard.

The Clippers are 19-4 at home but just 12-10 on the road. This will be the fourth in a six-game trip for the Clippers, who had their winning streak snapped at four on Wednesday in a 102-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

On one day's rest -- which will be the case on Friday -- the Clippers are 18-7 this season.

This will be the first time this season the Clippers and Heat have met. They split two games last season, when each team won on the road.

The good news for the Clippers is 6-foot-7 forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to return after resting Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers as a free agent this past summer, leads the team in scoring (27.1), rebounds (7.4) and steals (2.0). He is also second in assists (5.0) and is a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Clippers 6-8 forward Paul George, a six-time All-Star averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals, has missed seven straight games due to a strained left hamstring. But while George has been out, Kawhi Leonard has found an even higher level, averaging 36.0 points.

"Everybody's just giving the effort of their mind and body," Leonard said. "We want to compete and make winning plays."

George and defensive-minded point guard Patrick Beverley (groin) are questionable for Friday's game, and their absences could hurt the team's chances against Miami.

But the Clippers have a couple of aces off the bench in 6-1 guard Lou Williams (19.9 points) and 6-8 power forward Montrezl Harrell (19.4 points).

Williams, 33, is the NBA's career leader in points off the bench and has been named the league's Sixth Man of the Year three times. Harrell, 25, is on pace for a career year. Both players are former second-round picks.

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 19
MIA Heat 18

Time Team Play Score
5:46   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
5:46 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 41-48
5:55 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 41-46
6:04   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:08   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
6:21   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 39-46
6:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 39-44
6:55   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
7:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   MIA team rebound  
7:18   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
7:23   Rodney McGruder missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:29   Kelly Olynyk missed layup  
7:57 +2 Montrezl Harrell made alley-oop shot, assist by Landry Shamet 37-44
8:13 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 35-44
8:25 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk 35-41
8:26   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:30   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:41   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Violation  
9:06 +2 JaMychal Green made floating jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 33-41
9:23 +2 Tyler Herro made finger-roll layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 31-41
9:39 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup 31-39
9:44   Lost ball turnover on , stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
9:46   Defensive rebound by  
9:50   Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:57   missed jump shot  
10:11 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 29-39
10:25 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 26-39
10:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-39
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-38
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 3 free throws 25-37
10:36   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
10:46   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
10:53   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:03   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:15   missed free throw  
11:15   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
11:15 +3 made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 25-36
11:32 +1 JaMychal Green made free throw 25-33
11:32   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:32 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk, assist by Montrezl Harrell 24-33
11:49 +3 made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 22-33

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 22
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by James Johnson  
0:09 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 22-30
0:27   MIA team rebound  
0:30   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   LAC team rebound  
0:32   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
0:32   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:32   LAC team rebound  
0:32   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 21-28
0:57   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:57   James Johnson missed dunk  
1:09 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
1:09 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
1:09   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:14 +2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 17-28
1:16   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:20   missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   MIA team rebound  
1:39   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 17-26
1:52   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:58   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:13   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
2:13   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:13 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 17-24
2:26   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:28   James Johnson missed driving layup  
2:41 +2 JaMychal Green made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 15-24
2:53   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:56   Tyler Herro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:56   MIA team rebound  
2:56   Tyler Herro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:56   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
3:09   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
3:11   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:21   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
3:36   Rodney McGruder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36 +1 Rodney McGruder made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
3:36   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:50   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:53   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   MIA team rebound  
4:05   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 12-24
4:20   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
4:20 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup 11-24
4:24   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
4:26   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
4:46   Traveling violation turnover on Lou Williams  
5:03 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 9-24
5:07   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
5:08   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:10   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
5:24 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot 9-21
5:31   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
5:36   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 9-18
6:05 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 9-15
6:19 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-15
6:19 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-15
6:21   MIA team rebound  
6:22   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48 +2 Landry Shamet made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 6-13
6:59   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:18 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 4-13
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
7:35 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-11
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:41   Kawhi Leonard missed driving dunk  
7:49 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-9
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:56   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:04   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:13   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:17   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:28   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
8:57 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Jerome Robinson 4-6
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:09   Meyers Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:45 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 2-6
9:46   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:54   Jerome Robinson missed driving dunk  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:05   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20 +2 Ivica Zubac made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 2-4
10:32 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 0-4
10:47   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:49   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:00 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:05   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:15   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Butler
22 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
46.3 Field Goal % 44.0
46.4 Three Point % 44.0
88.8 Free Throw % 83.0
  Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell 5:46
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 5:46
+ 2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 5:55
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 6:04
  Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard 6:08
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro 6:18
  JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:21
+ 2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 6:36
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 6:50
  Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless 6:55
  Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:00
Team Stats
Points 41 48
Field Goals 16-37 (43.2%) 18-40 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 24 25
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 18 16
Team 2 7
Assists 12 11
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 3 1
Fouls 5 7
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 31-14 115.6 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Heat 31-13 112.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
J. Green PF 6.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 0.7 APG 40.0 FG%
T. Herro SG 13.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.1 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Green PF 11 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
T. Herro SG 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
43.2 FG% 45.0
20.0 3PT FG% 41.2
70.0 FT% 62.5
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
K. Leonard
M. Harkless
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 9 4 2 4/4 0/0 1/3 1 11 1 0 0 0 4 +8 18
L. Shamet 8 1 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 1 -12 11
K. Leonard 5 4 1 2/9 0/2 1/1 0 12 0 1 0 0 4 -6 12
M. Harkless 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -15 4
On Court
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
K. Leonard
M. Harkless
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 9 4 2 4/4 0/0 1/3 1 11 1 0 0 0 4 +8 18
L. Shamet 8 1 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 1 -12 11
K. Leonard 5 4 1 2/9 0/2 1/1 0 12 0 1 0 0 4 -6 12
M. Harkless 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -15 4
On Bench
J. Green
L. Williams
R. McGruder
P. Beverley
P. George
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 11 5 0 5/6 0/1 1/1 2 11 0 0 0 1 4 +8 16
L. Williams 5 0 4 1/4 0/1 3/3 0 10 0 0 1 0 0 +1 12
R. McGruder 1 2 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1 +5 3
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 22 12 16/37 2/10 7/10 5 76 1 1 3 4 18 -11 76
Heat
Starters
T. Herro
J. Butler
D. Robinson
B. Adebayo
M. Leonard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 12 3 0 5/10 2/5 0/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 3 +5 15
J. Butler 8 4 5 3/7 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 +8 22
D. Robinson 6 2 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 2 +17 15
B. Adebayo 6 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 0 +11 9
M. Leonard 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +11 1
On Court
T. Herro
J. Butler
D. Robinson
B. Adebayo
M. Leonard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 12 3 0 5/10 2/5 0/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 3 +5 15
J. Butler 8 4 5 3/7 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 4 +8 22
D. Robinson 6 2 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 2 +17 15
B. Adebayo 6 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 0 +11 9
M. Leonard 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +11 1
On Bench
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
G. Dragic
K. Nunn
J. Winslow
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 8 4 1 2/4 1/2 3/3 2 9 0 0 0 1 3 -4 14
D. Jones Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 1 1 -7 5
J. Johnson 0 1 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 -4 4
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 18 11 18/40 7/17 5/8 7 81 2 2 1 2 16 +37 85
